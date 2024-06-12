USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, United States vs India Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: USA have been as consistent as India so far, but quality-wise, India are a better unit. Further, they will also have more experience of the conditions and should win the game.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

United States vs India

Date

12 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Steven Taylor has 186 runs at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 126.53 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 19.50 in six T20I innings this year.

Steven Taylor’s last five scores: 12, 0, 31, 28 & 39.

Monank Patel has 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 138.72 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Monank Patel’s last five scores: 50, 16, 42, 12 & 2.

Andries Gous has 261 runs at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 146.62 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Andries Gous’ previous five scores: 35, 65*, 27, 0 & 23.

Aaron Jones has 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 140.62 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Aaron Jones’ last five scores: 36*, 94*, 2, 35 & 4.

Corey Anderson has 149 runs at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 110.37 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets this year.

Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 3*, 18, 11, 34* & 55.

Harmeet Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 23.71 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/27, 0/22, 0/27 & 0/23.

Nosthush Kenjige has 7 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 14.57 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Nosthush Kenjige’s last five figures: 3/30, 0/13, 0/24, 0/19 & 1/19.

Saurabh Netravalkar has 10 wickets at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 16.80 in nine T20I innings in 2024.

Saurabh Natravalkar’s last five figures: 2/18, 0/16, 0/25, 2/15 & 1/27.

India:

Rohit Sharma has 186 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 153.71 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has one fifty and a century this year.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 13, 52*, 23, 68 & 19.

Virat Kohli has 34 runs in four T20I innings in 2024.

Virat Kohli vs pace in T20Is in 2024: 16 runs, 18 balls, 4 average, 88.88 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 4, 1, 33, 47 & 27.

Rishabh Pant has 78 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 136.84 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 42, 36*, 53, 33 & 15.

Suryakumar Yadav has 9 runs in two T20I innings in 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 7, 2, 31, 0 & 11.

Shivam Dube has 127 runs at an average of 63.50 and a strike rate of 142.69 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets this year.

Shivam Dube’s last five scores: 3, 0*, 14, 7 & 18.

Hardik Pandya vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 131 runs, 105 balls, 16.37 average, 124.76 SR & 8 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 14.38 average, 13 SR & 6.63 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 39.66 average, 29.66 SR & 8.02 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 7, 40*, 16, 2 & 1. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/24, 3/27, 1/30, 0/27 & 0/32.

Ravindra Jadeja’s last five scores: 0, 4*, 42*, 5 & 18. Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/7, 0/11, 0/40 & 0/24.

Arshdeep Singh has 6 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 16 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 20 wickets, 30.15 average, 18.75 SR & 9.64 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 12 wickets, 13.25 average, 11.08 SR & 7.17 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/31, 2/35, 2/12, 2/37 & 1/31.

Jasprit Bumrah has 5 wickets at an average of 4 and a strike rate of 8.40 in two T20I innings in 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 3/14, 2/6, 1/12, 2/39 & 1/23.

Mohammed Siraj has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings in 2024.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 0/19, 1/13, 1/17, 2/33 & 1/35.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

Expect another slow and sluggish track, with batting arduous, especially in the first innings. The pacers will have a major say, and spinners will also get some assistance in the second innings. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 130 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Bumrah will bowl in different phases and get ample help off the deck. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. Pandya’s bowling form has been top-notch and will get assistance from the surface. His batting can also be lethal.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will open the innings. While Kohli failed in the first two innings, he will enjoy playing against the USA. A big score can not be ruled out.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andries Gous: Andries Gous has been selected by less than 37% of users as of now. Gous will bat in the top order and is a quality batter. His recent form has been decent.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav’s selection % currently stands at 26.59. Suryakumar will bat in the middle order and thrives against lower-ranked teams. He can make a substantial score.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Rohit Sharma, Corey Anderson, Mohammed Siraj, and Harmeet Singh.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Axar Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Ravindra Jadeja.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Harmeet Singh.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andries Gous, Axar Patel, Monank Patel, and Nosthush Kenjige.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

USA have been as consistent as India so far, but quality-wise, India are a better unit. Further, they will also have more experience of the conditions and should win the game.

