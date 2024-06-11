WATCH! Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky's batting clip goes viral on social media as he receives call-up for Sri Lanka series

The 16-year-old has impressed with his batting talent and skillset.

In a recent development coming in, Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky Flintoff has earned a call-up to national side for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. This is the first time he has been named in the England U19s ODI squad.

The 16-year-old recently stood out while playing for Lancashire's 2nd XI, scoring his first century with 116 runs against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

This impressive performance against Warwickshire followed a notable half-century in his second game for the team, for which he has played only three times.

The video of his knock has now gone viral on social media with a lot of users lauding the young batter's skillset.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rocky Flintoff has been named in the England U19's squad for a three game ODI series against Sri Lanka!



Speaking about his father Andrew Flintoff, he is currently part of England's coaching staff at the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be head coach of Northern Superchargers men in The Hundred later this season.

Andrew Flintoff's son gets national call-up

Rocky debuted for Lancashire's second XI earlier this year, right after turning 16 and has shared the batting lineup with his older brother, Corey.

Luc Benkenstein, the son of Lancashire head coach Dale Benkenstein will captain the England U19 team for the series against the Islanders. Having previously led the team in last summer's youth ODI series against Australia, Benkenstein will guide them into their first match at Chelmsford on June 28.

England Men U19s coach Mike Yardy said: "We have selected an exciting squad for the series, with a blend of some players who are currently playing in the Vitality Blast and some younger players for whom it will be their first time in an U19 squad."

“As always, it’s a great opportunity for the players to perform in an England U19 shirt and to experience international cricket.”

