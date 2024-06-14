USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 30: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, United States vs Ireland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: While the USA have played quality cricket throughout, Ireland has struggled with the form of their key players. Still, Ireland have plenty of quality and will be eager to win. Expect them to win the contest.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

United States vs Ireland

Date

14 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Monank Patel has 28 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 96.55 in two T20I innings against Ireland.

Monank Patel has 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 138.72 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Monank Patel’s last five scores: 50, 16, 42, 12 & 2.

Steven Taylor has 210 runs at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 118.64 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Steven Taylor’s last five scores: 24, 12, 0, 31 & 28.

Andries Gous has 263 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 143.71 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Andries Gous’ previous five scores: 2, 35, 65*, 27 & 0.

Aaron Jones has 236 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 129.67 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Aaron Jones’ last five scores: 11, 36*, 94*, 2 & 35.

Nitish Kumar has 125 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 128.86 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Nitish Kumar’s last five scores: 27, 14*, 3, 7* & 10.

Corey Anderson has 164 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 111.56 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets at 36.50 and a strike rate of 33 in five T20I innings this year.

Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 15, 3*, 18, 11 & 34*.

Harmeet Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 23.71 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/27, 0/22, 0/27 & 0/23.

Saurabh Netravalkar has 5 wickets at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 9.40 in two T20I innings against Ireland.

Saurabh Netravalkar has 12 wickets at an average of 18.58 and a strike rate of 16 in ten T20I innings in 2024.

Saurabh Natravalkar’s last five figures: 2/18, 2/18, 0/16, 0/25 & 2/15.

Ireland:

Andrew Balbirnie has 14 runs in two T20I innings against the USA.

Andrew Balbirnie has 298 runs at an average of 27.09 and a strike rate of 115.05 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.

Andrew Balbirnie’s last five scores: 17, 5, 16, 5 & 56.

Paul Stirling has 36 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 180 in two T20I innings against the USA.

Paul Stirling has 162 runs at an average of 16.20 and a strike rate of 115.71 in ten T20I innings in 2024.

Paul Stirling’s previous five scores: 9, 2, 21, 36 & 32.

Lorcan Tucker has 141 runs at an average of 141 and a strike rate of 134.28 in two T20I innings against the USA. He also has two fifties against them.

Lorcan Tucker has 261 runs at an average of 23.72 and a strike rate of 126.08 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Lorcan Tucker’s last five scores: 10, 10, 11, 4 & 55.

Harry Tector has 185 runs at an average of 20.55 and a strike rate of 114.19 in 11 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty in 2024.

Harry Tector’s last five scores: 7, 4, 13, 1 & 3.

Curtis Campher has 4 wickets at an average of 16.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Curtis Campher has 3 wickets in nine T20I innings in 2024.

Curtis Campher’s last five scores: 4, 12, 26, 37 & 0. Curtis Campher’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/4, 1/5, 0/13 & 2/33.

George Dockrell has 149 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 121.13 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

George Dockrell’s last five scores: 30*, 3, 17, 53* & 4*.

Gareth Delany has 165 runs at an average of 23.57 and a strike rate of 138.65 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 22.80 in seven T20I innings this year.

Gareth Delany’s last five scores: 3, 26, 4, 2 & 1*. Gareth Delany’s previous five figures: 1/10, 0/9, 1/28, 1/18 & 1/11.

Mark Adair has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings against the USA.

Mark Adair has 19 wickets at an average of 17.89 and a strike rate of 13.52 in 11 T20I innings in 2024.

Mark Adair’s last five scores: 1/23, 1/27, 1/28, 2/21 & 3/36.

Barry McCarthy has 4 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20I innings against the USA. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Barry McCarthy has 7 wickets at an average of 38.85 and a strike rate of 29.14 in nine T20I innings in 2024.

Barry McCartht’s last five figures: 2/24, 0/18, 2/31, 0/37 & 0/39.

Joshua Little has 6 wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 20 in five T20I innings in 2024.

Joshua Little’s last five figures: 0/37, 0/42, 2/45, 4/45 & 1/27.

Craig Young has 10 wickets at an average of 21.90 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six T20I innings in 2024.

Craig Young’s last five figures: 2/32, 1/19, 2/35, 3/31 & 1/49.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Florida has been 177, with pacers snaring 54.55% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 27°C, with thunderstorms throughout the match hours, is forecast.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Saurabh Netravalkar: Saurabh Netravalkar is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Saurabh will bowl in different phases and get some help off the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been the USA’s best batter this tournament. Jones will bat in the middle order and will enjoy playing in Florida. He can make another big score.

Mark Adair: Mark Adair is another popular captaincy option for this game. Adair will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harmeet Singh: Harmeet Singh has been selected by less than 15% of users as of now. Harmeet might get some help off the deck and can trouble the batters. He can snare a few wickets.

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling’s selection % currently stands at 20.82. Stirling will open the innings and is a dangerous batter. He can cause serious damage.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Shadley van Schalkwyk, and Barry McCarthy.

If IRE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Andrew Balbirnie, Ali Khan, and Craig Young.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Lorcan Tucker, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Barry McCarthy, and Harmeet Singh.

If IRE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, and Craig Young.

USA vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

While the USA have played quality cricket throughout, Ireland has struggled with the form of their key players. Still, Ireland have plenty of quality and will be eager to win. Expect them to win the contest.

