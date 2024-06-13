USA vs IRE Prediction, Match 30, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, United States of America vs Ireland Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

USA vs IRE Prediction: Even though Ireland holds a higher ranking, it is the USA team that has defeated Canada and Pakistan and has also challenged India in this tournament. Ireland appears lacklustre and we anticipate a victory for the USA, which will propel them into the Super 8s.

USA vs IRE Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: United States of America vs Ireland

Date: June 14, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Florida

USA vs IRE Match Preview

The USA will face Ireland in their next match of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they seek to make history and advance to the Super 8s stage of the tournament. Despite a recent loss to India, USA's strong performance during India's chase has boosted their confidence. With two significant wins against Canada and Pakistan, the USA needs just one more victory to advance to the Super 8s.

Ireland, on the other hand, is virtually out of the tournament unless an improbable combination of outcomes occurs. They have the lowest net run rate (-1.712) among all the teams in Group A and will need to win both their games to keep any hopes of qualification alive.

Probable USA vs IRE Playing XI

USA probable Playing XI

Monank Patel (wk) (c) Steven Taylor Andries Gous Aaron Jones Nitish Kumar Corey Anderson Harmeet Singh Shadley van Schalkwyk Jasdeep Singh Saurabh Netravalkar Ali Khan

IRE probable Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Paul Stirling (c) Lorcan Tucker (wk) Harry Tector Curtis Campher George Dockrell Gareth Delany Mark Adair Barry McCarthy Josh Little Craig Young

Venue and Pitch

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill has witnessed just 13 T20I matches since its inaugural game in 2010. This pitch is recognized for its balanced characteristics, providing opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Initially, fast bowlers often have the advantage, but as the match advances, the pitch generally becomes more favorable for batting. Spinners might also find some turn, especially in the later stages of the game.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C with heavy rains on the horizon.

Top Players for USA vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Saurabh Netravalkar: Saurabh Netravalkar will bowl in the powerplay and in the death overs. He can pick up crucial wickets and will be a good option keep in fantasy team.

Gareth Delany: Gareth Delany will do both batting and bowling, providing valuable versatility to the team.

Joshua Little: Joshua Little is Ireland's top bowler. He has the ability to get breakthroughs with the new ball during the powerplay phase of the first six overs.

Top Captaincy picks

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been in good form in the tournament. He can score quick runs and can fetch ample points in fantasy.

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor will open the innings and can play an achore role. He can fetch handsome points.

Players to avoid

Nitish Kumar - Nitish Kumar might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Harry Tector - Harry Tector might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs IRE Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

USA vs IRE Match Prediction

