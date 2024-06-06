USA vs PAK Prediction, Match 11, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, United States of America vs Pakistan Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

USA vs PAK Prediction: Pakistan comes into the match as favourites but co-hosts USA have made a solid start to the tournament and have momentum on their side. Also two years ago, PAK lost to Zimbabwe in the group stage so an upset can never be ruled out.

USA vs PAK Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: United States of America vs Pakistan

Date: June 6, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium Texas

USA vs PAK Match Preview

With the USA starting the T20 World Cup 2024 tournament successfully by defeating their northern neighbors, Canada, all attention will shift back to Dallas for this match to see if the co-hosts can sustain their momentum against one of the tournament's top teams. Following their strong batting performance against Canada, the USA will need their bowlers to excel in this game.

Pakistan boasts an impressive T20 World Cup history, having won the tournament once and finishing as runners-up twice, including in 2022. However, as demonstrated by their loss to Zimbabwe in the group stage two years ago, upsets are always a possibility.

Probable USA vs PAK Playing XI

USA probable Playing XI

Steven Taylor Monank Patel (c & wk) Andries Gous Aaron Jones Shadley van Schalwyk Corey Anderson Nitish Kumar Harmeet Singh Ali Khan Jasdeep Singh Saurabh Netravalkar

PAK probable Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Babar Azam (c) Usman Khan Fakhar Zaman Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Imad Wasim Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Haris Rauf Mohammad Amir

Venue and Pitch

In the first match of the tournament, it was evident that this pitch favours batting, as the USA had the potential to reach a score of 225-230 against Canada. For this game, a competitive total is expected to be around 210. The team that wins the toss might choose to bat first.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C with no threat the forecast.

Top Players for USA vs PAK Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Shadley van Schalwyk: Shadley van Schalwyk will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch ample points. His recent form has been decent. Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir will bowl in different phases and will get some assistance off the deck. He can snare a few wickets. Babar Azam: Babar Azam will open the innings. Azam will score handsome runs since he is consistent. He can score big.

Top Captaincy picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rizwan will open the innings and is a consistent batter. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points. Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is another popular captaincy option for this game. Shaheen will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.

Players to avoid

Iftikhar Ahmed - Iftikhar Ahmed might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Nitish Kumar - Nitish Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs PAK Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

USA vs PAK Match Prediction

Pakistan comes into the match as favourites but co-hosts USA have made a solid start to the tournament and has momentum on their side. Also two years ago, PAK lost to Zimbabwe in the group stage so an upset can never be ruled out.

