USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 41: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, United States vs South Africa Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: United States are a good side, but South Africa are among the best units in the competition. SA’s bowling attack is fearsome and in red-hot form. That should be enough to hand them a win.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

United States vs South Africa

Date

19 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Monank Patel has 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 138.72 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Monank Patel’s last five scores: 50, 16, 42, 12 & 2.

Steven Taylor has 210 runs at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 118.64 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Steven Taylor’s last five scores: 24, 12, 0, 31 & 28.

Andries Gous has 263 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 143.71 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has three fifties this year.

Andries Gous’ previous five scores: 2, 35, 65*, 27 & 0.

Aaron Jones has 236 runs at an average of 33.71 and a strike rate of 129.67 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Aaron Jones’ last five scores: 11, 36*, 94*, 2 & 35.

Nitish Kumar has 125 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 128.86 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Nitish Kumar’s last five scores: 27, 14*, 3, 7* & 10.

Corey Anderson has 164 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 111.56 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has 2 wickets at 36.50 and a strike rate of 33 in five T20I innings this year.

Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 15, 3*, 18, 11 & 34*.

Harmeet Singh has 7 wickets at an average of 26.57 and a strike rate of 23.71 in eight T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 0/34, 1/27, 0/22, 0/27 & 0/23.

Saurabh Netravalkar has 12 wickets at an average of 18.58 and a strike rate of 16 in ten T20I innings in 2024.

Saurabh Natravalkar’s last five figures: 2/18, 2/18, 0/16, 0/25 & 2/15.

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks has 177 runs at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 129.19 in seven T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 43, 0, 3, 4 & 6.

Quinton de Kock has 112 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 130.23 in seven T20I innings in 2024.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 54 runs, 29 balls, 18 average, 186.20 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s previous five scores: 10, 18, 0, 20 & 19.

Aiden Markram has 41 runs in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a solitary wicket this year.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 15, 4, 0, 12 & 20. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 1/8, 0/5, 0/10, 1/21, 1/6.

Heinrich Klaasen has 72 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 92.30 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Heinrich Klaasen vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 56 balls, 7.83 average, 83.92 SR & 6 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 3, 46, 4, 19* & 16.

David Miller has 101 runs at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 96.19 in four T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

David Miller’s last five scores: 7, 29, 59*, 6* & 16*.

Tristan Stubbs has 73 runs at an average of 24.33 and a strike rate of 82.95 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Tristan Stubbs vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 79 runs, 96 balls, 19.75 average, 82.29 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 27*, 0, 33, 13 & 57*.

Marco Jansen has 2 wickets in four T20I innings in 2024.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 76.50 average, 56.50 SR & 8.12 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 10.20 average, 8.80 SR & 6.95 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 0/16, 0/17, 2/20, 0/15 & 1/45.

Kagiso Rabada has 4 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 21 in four T20I innings in 2024.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 32.50 average, 26 SR & 7.50 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 21.50 average, 14 SR & 9.21 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s previous five figures: 0/17, 2/19, 0/27, 2/21 & 0/24.

Anrich Nortje has 9 wickets at an average of 15.88 and a strike rate of 14.66 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 28.50 average, 24.83 SR & 6.88 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 4.16 average, 4.16 SR & 6 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 1/27, 2/19, 4/7, 0/26 & 0/47.

Ottneil Baartman has 8 wickets at an average of 11.62 and a strike rate of 15 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Ottneil Baartman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 10.42 average, 13.85 SR & 4.51 economy rate. Ottneil Baartman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 20 average, 23 SR & 5.21 economy rate.

Ottneil Baartman’s last five figures: 0/20, 4/11, 1/9, 3/36 & 1/18.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Antigua has been 132, with pacers snaring 58.11% of wickets here. There will definitely be some help for spinners in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 30°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order. Klaasen is among the finest T20 batters and will enjoy batting against the USA. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje is a popular captaincy option for this game. Nortje has been in tremendous form this season and can take wickets against a slightly weak batting unit of USA. He will get some assistance off the deck.

Ottneil Baartman: Ottneil Baartman is another popular captaincy option for this game. Baartman will bowl in different phases and has been in sensational form. He can cause serious damage.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harmeet Singh: Harmeet Singh has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Harmeet is a quality bowler and will get some assistance off the deck. He can snare a few wickets.

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks’ selection % currently stands at 30.97. Hendricks will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions to score valuable runs. He can play a big knock.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nitish Kumar: Nitish Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Corey Anderson, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Marco Jansen.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aaron Jones, Quinton de Kock, Andries Gous, Ali Khan, and Keshav Maharaj.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, David Miller, and Harmeet Singh.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Monank Patel, Andries Gous, Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, and Ali Khan.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction

United States are a good side, but South Africa are among the best units in the competition. SA’s bowling attack is fearsome and in red-hot form. That should be enough to hand them a win.

