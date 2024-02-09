VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 27 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
International League T20 2024
Match
Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals
Date
9 February 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
- Alex Hales is the top-run scorer for Desert Vipers with 195 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.38 and SR of 131.76
- Azam Khan has scored 159 runs in 7 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 31.80 and SR of 176.67
- Wanindu Hasaranga has been the top bowler for Desert Vipers and has taken 12 wickets in 8 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.09
- Mohammad Amir has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.63
- Sikandar Raza is the top-run scorer for Dubai Capitals with 203 runs in 7 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.00 and SR of 133.55. He has also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07
- Sam Billings has scored 171 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.43 and SR of 131.54
- Dushmantha Chameera has been the top bowler for the Dubai Capitals and has taken 10 wickets in 7 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.19
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
With the pitch slowing down, batting against spinners is challenging. A total of 160 could be defendable and the team batting first has a 63% winning chance.
Weather Report
The weather predicts pleasant conditions, with temperatures reaching 23°C and no chances of rain.
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (C), Adam Hose, Azam Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadab Khan, Luke Wood, Mohammed Amir, Matheesha Pathirana
Dubai Capitals: Ben Dunk, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Max Holden, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Alex Hales: Alex Hales will bat in the top order. His recent form has been top-notch. Expect Hales to make an impact again.
Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir will bowl in the powerplay and at the death. He has been in excellent form. Expect him to fetch ample points.
Olly Stone: Olly Stone is a popular captaincy option for this game. Stone will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Adam Hose: Adam Hose will bat in the middle order. His recent form has been decent. Hose can bat according to the situation and contribute handsomely.
Max Holden: Max Holden currently has a selection % of less than 5. He's got brute strength and can get going in good batting conditions.
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Vritiya Aravind: Vritiya Aravind might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If VIP bat first:
Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dasun Shanaka and Kane Richardson
If DUB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Ben Dunk, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Luke Wood and Matheesha Pathirana
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If VIP bat first:
Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Nathan Sowter, Skinadar Raza and Haider Ali-I
If DUB bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Ali Naseer and Sherfane Rutherford
VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction
