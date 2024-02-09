VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 27 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals

Date

9 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales is the top-run scorer for Desert Vipers with 195 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.38 and SR of 131.76

Azam Khan has scored 159 runs in 7 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 31.80 and SR of 176.67

Wanindu Hasaranga has been the top bowler for Desert Vipers and has taken 12 wickets in 8 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.09

Mohammad Amir has taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.63

Sikandar Raza is the top-run scorer for Dubai Capitals with 203 runs in 7 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 29.00 and SR of 133.55. He has also taken 7 wickets at an economy rate of 6.07

Sam Billings has scored 171 runs in 8 ILT20 2024 innings at an Avg. of 24.43 and SR of 131.54

Dushmantha Chameera has been the top bowler for the Dubai Capitals and has taken 10 wickets in 7 ILT20 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.19

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

With the pitch slowing down, batting against spinners is challenging. A total of 160 could be defendable and the team batting first has a 63% winning chance.

Weather Report

The weather predicts pleasant conditions, with temperatures reaching 23°C and no chances of rain.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (C), Adam Hose, Azam Khan (WK), Ali Naseer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shadab Khan, Luke Wood, Mohammed Amir, Matheesha Pathirana

Dubai Capitals: Ben Dunk, Vritiya Aravind (wk), Max Holden, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson

Also Read: Star cricketer's father hits out at strained relationship with son; player responds

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alex Hales: Alex Hales will bat in the top order. His recent form has been top-notch. Expect Hales to make an impact again.

Mohammad Amir: Mohammad Amir will bowl in the powerplay and at the death. He has been in excellent form. Expect him to fetch ample points.

Olly Stone: Olly Stone is a popular captaincy option for this game. Stone will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Adam Hose: Adam Hose will bat in the middle order. His recent form has been decent. Hose can bat according to the situation and contribute handsomely.

Telegram Group Join Now

Max Holden: Max Holden currently has a selection % of less than 5. He's got brute strength and can get going in good batting conditions.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Vritiya Aravind: Vritiya Aravind might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Sherfane Rutherford, Ali Naseer, Dasun Shanaka and Kane Richardson

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ben Dunk, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Luke Wood and Matheesha Pathirana

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Rohan Mustafa, Nathan Sowter, Skinadar Raza and Haider Ali-I

If DUB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Billings, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Ali Naseer and Sherfane Rutherford

VIP vs DUB Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.