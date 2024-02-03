VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 19 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Gulf Giants are a strong side and might win the contest.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants

Date

3 February 2024

Time

4:00 PM IST

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 1173 runs at an average of 23.46 and a strike rate of 138.48 in 52 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Colin Munro has 1442 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 147.74 in 52 T20 innings since 2023. He also has ten fifties.

Adam Hose has 917 runs at an average of 26.97 and a strike rate of 137.89 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 496 runs at an average of 23.61 and a strike rate of 168.70 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 49 wickets at an average of 17.93 and a strike rate of 15.18 in 33 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Shaheen Afridi has 68 wickets at an average of 21.89 and a strike rate of 15.22 in 47 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Luke Wood has 47 wickets at an average of 23.76 and a strike rate of 16.63 in 37 T20 innings since 2023.

Jamie Smith has 435 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 139.87 in 23 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

James Vince has 1553 runs at an average of 40.86 and a strike rate of 145.54 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 13 fifties and a century.

Chris Lynn has 1128 runs at an average of 41.77 and a strike rate of 145.92 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and a century.

Jamie Overton has 561 runs at an average of 26.71 and a strike rate of 168.46 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 23 wickets at an average of 21.13 and a strike rate of 15.78 in 19 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 33 wickets at an average of 33.63 and a strike rate of 26.96 in 41 T20 innings since 2023.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Dubai has been 159, with the pacers snaring 73.45% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Azam Khan (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ali Naseer, Shaheen Afridi, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana.

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith (wk), James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Overton, Carlos Brathwaite, Dominic Drakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zuhaib Zubair, Richard Gleeson.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

James Vince: James Vince will open the innings. His recent form has been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Jamie Overton: Jamie Overton will also contribute with both bat and ball. Overton’s recent form has been decent. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Colin Munro: Colin Munro’s selection % is less than 27 as of now. Munro will bat in the top order, and his recent form has been decent. Expect him to score a few runs.

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions. He is a quick scorer. Smith’s wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Zuhaib Zubair: Zuhaib Zubair might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, James Vince, Mohammad Amir, and Richard Gleeson.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Sherfane Rutherford, Luke Wood, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jamie Smith, Alex Hales, Mohammad Amir, and Richard Gleeson.

If GUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Usman Khan, Luke Wood, Dominic Drakes, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

VIP vs GUL Dream11 Prediction

Gulf Giants are a strong side and might win the contest.

