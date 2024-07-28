WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 6: Playing XI, The Hundred 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates & Team News

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Welsh Fire are a good side and have a home advantage. However, Oval Invincibles are a well-rounded unit, laced with match-winners. Expect OVI to win the game.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Welsh Fire will take on Oval Invincibles in the 6th game of The Hundred 2024 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday (July 28). Both sides are coming on the back of a victory in their previous games, with the two sides showing their ruthless version to open their account.

Welsh Fire defeated Manchester Originals by a comprehensive 8-wicket margin at Old Trafford, finishing an 87-run chase in a mere 57 balls. Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles also won their opening game by eight wickets, chasing a paltry target in 69 deliveries to get off the winning ways at Kennington Oval.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 27 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 68 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 125.92 in three T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has a fifty here.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 144 runs, 133 balls, 13.09 average, 108.27 SR & 11 dismissals. Sam Curran has dismissed him twice in 16 balls.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 117 runs, 68 balls, 23.40 average, 172.05 SR & 5 dismissals. Nathan Sowter has dismissed him once in 13 balls.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 18, 0, 20, 43* & 51.

Jonny Bairstow has 257 runs at an average of 32.12 and a strike rate of 132.47 in ten T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has two fifties here.

Jonny Bairstow vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 101 runs, 59 balls, 25.25 average, 171.18 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jonny Bairstow’s previous five scores: 18, 0, 16, 48* & 31.

Joe Clarke has 121 runs at an average of 60.50 and a strike rate of 142.35 in three innings against Oval Invincibles. He also has a fifty against them.

Joe Clarke has 182 runs at an average of 20.22 and a strike rate of 125.51 in nine T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has two fifties here.

Joe Clarke vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 56 runs, 35 balls, 18.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. Will Jacks has dismissed him once in three balls.

Joe Clarke vs Saqib Mahmood in T20s: 19 runs, 15 balls, 9.50 average, 126.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Joe Clarke’s last five scores: 33*, 2, 0, 39 & 23.

Tom Abell has 168 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 129.23 in eight T20 innings in Cardiff.

Tom Abell vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 91 runs, 84 balls, 30.33 average, 108.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tom Abell’s previous five scores: 11*, 29, 47*, 30 & 9.

Glenn Phillips has 14 runs in two innings against Oval Invincibles.

Glenn Phillips has 293 runs at an average of 36.62 and a strike rate of 153.40 in ten T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has 2 wickets here.

Glenn Phillips vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 57 balls, 19 average, 100 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips vs Sam Curran in T20s: 34 runs, 22 balls, 17 average, 154.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 0, 15, 31*, 58 & 52.

Luke Wells scored 12 runs in his only innings against Oval Invincibles.

Luke Wells has 68 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 178.94 in four T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has a fifty here.

Luke Wells vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 22 runs, 20 balls, 11 average, 110 SR & 2 dismissals. Nathan Sowter has dismissed him once in 20 balls.

Luke Wells vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 24.50 average, 21.12 SR & 6.95 economy rate. Luke Wells vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 22 average, 19.66 SR & 6.71 economy rate.

Luke Wells’ previous five scores: 10, 5, 1, 7 & 9. Luke Wells’ last five figures: 2/23, 0/13, 0/35, 0/28 & 0/28.

David Willey has 132 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 148.31 in nine T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 17.86 in 14 T20 innings here.

David Willey vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 25 wickets, 25.92 average, 20.40 SR & 7.62 economy rate. David Willey vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 17.94 average, 13.88 SR & 7.75 economy rate.

David Willey’s previous five figures: 3/14, 2/39, 2/34, 1/36 & 2/18.

David Payne has 2 wickets in three innings against Oval Invincibles.

David Payne has 16 wickets at an average of 30.68 and a strike rate of 23.18 in 20 T20 innings in Cardiff.

David Payne vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 24 wickets, 18.20 average, 15.75 SR & 6.93 economy rate. David Payne vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 12.75 average, 12.12 SR & 6.30 economy rate.

David Payne’s last five figures: 1/11, 1/26, 3/7, 0/36 & 3/28.

Mason Crane has 2 wickets in three innings against Oval Invincibles.

Mason Crane has 14 wickets at an average of 21.71 and a strike rate of 17.71 in 11 T20 innings in Cardiff.

Mason Crane vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 21.53 average, 15.46 SR & 8.35 economy rate. Mason Crane vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 9.80 average, 8 SR & 7.35 economy rate.

Mason Crane’s previous five figures: 1/19, 1/35, 1/35, 0/34 & 1/17.

Joshua Little has 7 wickets at an average of 10.28 and a strike rate of 8.57 in three innings against Oval Invincibles. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Joshua Little took 2 wickets in his only T20 innings in Cardiff.

Joshua Little vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 24.66 average, 16.53 SR & 8.95 economy rate. Joshua Little vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 23.50 average, 22.50 SR & 6.26 economy rate.

Joshua Little’s last five figures: 2/21, 0/34, 0/17, 0/37 & 0/42.

Jake Ball has 5 wickets at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 35 in nine T20 innings in Cardiff.

Jake Ball vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 33.85 average, 24 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Jake Ball vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 13.60 average, 11.40 SR & 7.15 economy rate.

Jake Ball’s previous five figures: 1/20, 0/38, 1/48, 2/32 & 1/34.

Oval Invincibles:

Will Jacks has 117 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 177.27 in three innings against Welsh Fire. He also has a fifty against them.

Will Jacks has 176 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 149.15 in five T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Will Jacks vs Jake Ball in T20s: 18 runs, 13 balls, 9 average, 138.46 SR & 2 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 6, 20, 6, 86 & 9.

Dawid Malan has 88 runs at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 157.14 in three innings against Welsh Fire. He also has a fifty against them.

Dawid Malan has 279 runs at an average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 132.22 in ten T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has two fifties here.

Dawid Malan vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 118 runs, 96 balls, 19.66 average, 122.91 SR & 6 dismissals. David Willey and David Payne have dismissed him once each.

Dawid Malan’s previous five scores: 24*, 93*, 29, 0 & 54.

Tawanda Muyeye scored 62 runs in his only T20 innings in Cardiff.

Tawanda Muyeye vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 49 runs, 31 balls, 24.50 average, 158.06 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tawanda Muyeye’s last five scores: 23, 61, 7, 45 & 73.

Sam Billings has 58 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 111.53 in three innings against Welsh Fire.

Sam Billings has 117 runs at an average of 14.62 and a strike rate of 96.69 in eight T20 innings in Cardiff.

Sam Billings vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 81 runs, 50 balls, 20.25 average, 162 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sam Billings vs David Payne in T20s: 18 runs, 24 balls, 6 average, 75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Billings’ previous five scores: 31*, 37, 33, 14 & 12.

Sam Curran has 27 runs in two innings against Welsh Fire. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Sam Curran has 156 runs at an average of 31.20 and a strike rate of 136.84 in seven T20 innings in Cardiff. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 17.20 and a strike rate of 13.70 in eight T20 innings here.

Sam Curran vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 56 runs, 50 balls, 9.33 average, 112 SR & 6 dismissals. Joshua Little has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Sam Curran vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 49 runs, 37 balls, 16.33 average, 132.43 SR & 3 dismissals. Mason Crane has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Sam Curran vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 18 wickets, 37.50 average, 22.33 SR & 10.07 economy rate. Sam Curran vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 25.66 average, 13.93 SR & 8.84 economy rate.

Sam Curran’s last five scores: 24, 102*, 0, 59 & 2. Sam Curran’s previous five figures: 0/14, 0/39, 1/41, 1/25 & 2/23.

Donovan Ferreira vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 17 runs, 16 balls, 8.50 average, 106.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Donovan Ferreira vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 21 runs, 23 balls, 10.50 average, 91.30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Donovan Ferreira’s last five scores: 22, 7, 12*, 44 & 66.

Tom Lammonby’s previous five scores: 12, 18, 17, 28 & 19.

Nathan Sowter has a solitary wicket in three T20 innings in Cardiff.

Nathan Sowter vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 11.82 average, 12.17 SR & 5.82 economy rate. Nathan Sowter vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 24.14 average, 21.42 SR & 6.76 economy rate.

Nathan Sowter’s last five figures: 1/21, 2/18, 2/12, 2/15 & 1/16.

Adam Zampa has 2 wickets in three T20 innings in Cardiff.

Adam Zampa vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 16.04 average, 11.82 SR & 8.13 economy rate. Adam Zampa vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 26.80 average, 20.60 SR & 7.80 economy rate.

Adam Zampa’s previous five figures: 3/11, 0/41, 2/28, 2/24 & 1/30.

Saqib Mahmood took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Welsh Fire.

Saqib Mahmood vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 18.63 average, 13.90 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Saqib Mahmood vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 27.33 average, 16.66 SR & 9.84 economy rate.

Saqib Mahmood’s last five figures: 2/25, 1/30, 1/26, 2/30 & 3/41.

Mohammad Amir vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 29 wickets, 23.96 average, 19.34 SR & 7.43 economy rate. Mohammad Amir vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 22.90 average, 21.80 SR & 6.30 economy rate.

Mohammad Amir’s previous five figures: 0/7, 2/7, 0/24, 0/22 & 1/38.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Cardiff in 2024 has been 173, with pacers snaring 64.63% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting track, with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Welsh Fire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Clarke, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, Luke Wells, David Willey, David Payne, Mason Crane, Joshua Little, Jake Ball.

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Lammonby, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Amir.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Willey: David Willey is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Willey will contribute with both bat and ball. He can fetch ample points.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is another popular captaincy option for this game. Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. He will open the innings and bowl a few overs.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran can contribute with both bat and ball. Curran is a decent performer in the league. He can fetch match-winning points.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Abell: Tom Abell has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Abell will bat in the middle order and is a quality batter. He can make a big score.

Tawanda Muyeye: Tawanda Muyeye’s selection % currently stands at 7.08. Muyeye will bat in the top order and is a decent batter. He can fetch match-winning points.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Tom Lammonby: Tom Lammonby might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jonny Bairstow, Luke Wells, Sam Billings, Donovan Ferreira, Nathan Sowter, Adam Zampa, and Jake Ball.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Glenn Phillips, Sam Curran, David Payne, Joshua Little, and Saqib Mahmood.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with three among Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, Sam Billings, David Payne, and Nathan Sowter.

If OVI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tawanda Muyeye, Saqib Mahmood, and Mason Crane.

WEF vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Welsh Fire are a good side and have a home advantage. However, Oval Invincibles are a well-rounded unit, laced with match-winners. Expect OVI to win the game.

