WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG T20I series

Match

West Indies vs England 2nd T20I

Date

14 December 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Brandon King has 144 runs at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 110.76 in six T20I innings against England. He also has a fifty against them.

Kyle Mayers has 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 168.25 in three T20I innings against England.

Nicholas Pooran has 248 runs at an average of 27.55 and a strike rate of 116.43 in ten T20I innings against England. He also has two fifties against them.

Rovman Powell has 206 runs at an average of 68.86 and a strike rate of 187.27 in five T20I innings against England. He also has a century against them.

Romario Shepherd has 61 runs at a strike rate of 156.41 in four T20I innings against England. He also has 8 wickets at 12.75 balls apiece in six T20I innings against them.

Jason Holder has 18 wickets at an average of 14.50 and a strike rate of 11.16 in nine T20I innings against England. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Akeal Hosein has 11 wickets at 13.63 balls apiece in seven T20I innings against England.

Phil Salt has 100 runs at a strike rate of 196.07 in four T20I innings against West Indies. He also has a fifty against them.

Jos Buttler has 243 runs at an average of 30.37 and a strike rate of 129.25 in 11 T20Is against West Indies. He also has a fifty against them.

Liam Livingstone has 61 runs at a strike rate of 124.48 in five T20Is against West Indies. He also has 4 wickets against them.

Adil Rashid has 24 wickets at an average of 11.08 and a strike rate of 11.58 in 14 T20I innings against West Indies. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 166 in Grenada, with the pacers snaring 71.88% of the wickets here. The track here has generally been good for batting, and a similar surface can be expected again. A total of around 170 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell proved his worth in the last game and will look to make an impact again. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Russell has been in good form and can bring out an all-round performance again.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler showed encouraging signs in the previous game. He has been a runaway match-winner and will open the innings. Expect another good game for him.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is another popular captaincy option for this game. Jacks has been in fine form and will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a utility cricketer and will be a nice captaincy option.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Top Differential Picks

Brandon King: Brandon King has a low selection % of less than 35, making him a good differential pick. King looked in fine touch in the previous game and can again chip in with crucial runs. He will bat in the powerplay and can make the most of the field restrictions.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook failed in the previous game but batted well in the ODI series. He will bat at No.5 and can score vital runs on a nice batting track. A good outing can not be ruled out.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Players to Avoid

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer’s recent form has been abysmal and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell and Sam Curran.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Shai Hope and Andre Russell.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell and Sam Curran.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Rehan Ahmed.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are a good unit, but England might make a comeback. Expect the English team to win the game.

