WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG ODI series

Match

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI

Date

9 December 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Key Fantasy Pointers

Alick Athanaze has 195 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 97.01 in six ODI innings this year. He also has two fifties.

Brandon King has 622 runs at an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 91.06 in 16 ODI innings this year. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Shai Hope has 809 runs at an average of 73.54 and a strike rate of 100.12 in 16 ODI innings this year. He also has 177 runs at a strike rate of 117.22 in two innings this series.

Gudakesh Motie has 4 wickets at 20.75 runs apiece in two innings this series.

Will Jacks has 99 runs at a strike rate of 103.12 in two innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Harry Brook has 114 runs at a strike rate of 94.21 in two innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Jos Buttler made 58 runs in the previous game.

Liam Livingstone has 4 wickets at 22.25 runs apiece in two innings this series. He picked up three wickets in the last game.

Gus Atkinson has 4 wickets at 22.50 runs apiece in two innings this series.

Rehan Ahmed has 4 wickets at 20 runs apiece in two innings this series.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Barbados has been 187 since 2021, with the teams batting first, winning only two of the eight ODIs here. The pacers have taken 55.64% of wickets, which means the spinners will also have a say, particularly in the middle overs. A total of around 240 can be a fighting one, and the teams winning the toss might elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with clouds covering the sky, is forecast.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Yannic Cariah, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

England: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Top Captaincy Picks

Shai Hope: Shai Hope is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hope has been in tremendous form this series and will look to extend his good work. He has scores of 109* & 68 in this series.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran took three wickets in the previous game and can again be effective on a sluggish Barbados track. His cutters will be mighty effective here. Curran can also contribute with the bat.

Harry Brook: Harry Brook has batted exceptionally well this series and can again play a good innings. He is slowly starting to find the ideal ODI tempo. Expect Brook to have a fine outing.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Top Differential Picks

Alzarri Joseph: Alzarri Joseph has surprisingly been picked up by less than 38% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Joseph has a sensational record in Barbados, snaring 25 wickets at 16.48 runs apiece in ten ODI innings. He knows the conditions well and can dismiss a few batters.

Zak Crawley: Zak Crawley has been selected by less than 25% of people as of now. While Crawley might have failed to make an impact, he is a fine ODI batter and can score big in this game. Try him in a few teams.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Players to Avoid

Keacy Carty: Keacy Carty hasn’t done anything significant in this series and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford and Liam Livingstone.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Alick Athanaze and Rehan Ahmed.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3rd ODI Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford and Liam Livingstone.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Alzarri Joseph and Rehan Ahmed.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

West Indies are a good side, but England are more formidable. Expect England to win the game and series.

