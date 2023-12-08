5 impossible trades that would make the IPL so much cooler

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most entertaining leagues in world cricket, with fans and viewers hooked on it like nothing else.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most entertaining leagues in world cricket, with fans and viewers hooked on it like nothing else. Its popularity is more than the World Cup, and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that IPL is the best tournament in the world, quality-wise and entertainment-wise. No other tournament can boast viewerships as high as IPL, nor can any other event generate as much revenue.

However, IPL can be more entertaining if a few changes are made to the squads. It will also bring a never-seen-before shuffle to the league, and the viewers will be more hooked to see things unfold. The dynamics of the league will also change significantly if the teams of a few players are changed and allotted a new franchise.

In this section, we have a look at the five interesting trades that can make IPL so much cooler.

Virat Kohli to Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are inseparable. It can be understood by the fact that Kohli is the only player to play for a single franchise since the inception of the league. Kohli has often expressed his gratitude towards RCB for giving him a chance before he was an established name and wishes to play for them till the end of his career.

However, if Kohli somehow becomes part of Delhi Capitals (DC), which will also be his home ground. Kohli will get ample support from the Delhi crowd, while the league will see its biggest change ever. It will certainly give a new look to the whole league because Kohli and RCB have one of the strongest bonds ever in franchise cricket.

Rohit Sharma in Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the two most successful teams in the history of IPL. Both also form the biggest rivalry of the league, famously known as El Clasico. Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, but what if he joins Chennai Super Kings for a change?

Rohit will make the league more interesting, as CSK have one of the biggest fanbases, and Rohit Sharma also enjoys massive support. The scenes on the matchday will be unbelievable. While it’s impossible to happen, the idea itself is entertaining and intriguing.

Jasprit Bumrah to Gujarat Titans

Jasprit Bumrah has been part of Mumbai Indians since 2013 and won five titles with them. Bumrah has been vital in the team’s success over the years, and it’s unlikely that MI will leave him. But what if he somehow ends up playing for Gujarat Titans (GT)?

GT already have a formidable bowling attack, and if Bumrah joins them, they will be impregnable. Imagine his pairing with Mohammed Shami with the new ball or his superior death-overs bowling with Mohit Sharma. Even in the middle overs, Bumrah can make Rashid Khan more potent since the opposition won’t have any easy over to cash in, and the whole bowling unit will be a sight to watch.

Ravindra Jadeja to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite numerous talks about rifts and everything, Ravindra Jadeja’s association with Chennai Super Kings is special. Even when he won the trophy for CSK last season, Jadeja dedicated it to MS Dhoni. It shows the kind of respect he has for MS Dhoni and the bond he shares with Chennai.

However, Ravindra Jadeja can form a decent partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jadeja’s all-round abilities will be massively effective in Chinnaswamy, and RCB will have a genuine match-winner in their team. Jadeja is among the most skilled Indian cricketers, and if he partners with RCB, the whole team will be strengthened, and the fans will be hooked to see him perform in a team that already has a few superstars.

Rashid Khan to Mumbai Indians

Rashid Khan is already associated with several branches of Mumbai Indians in other leagues but plays for Gujarat Titans in IPL. Rashid is a runaway match-winner and can do everything on the cricket field. What if he joins Mumbai Indians?

MI already have a series of match-winning players, and if Rashid Khan joins them, they will be unbeatable. In a team comprising Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid will be a player who will make MI a team to fear. Mumbai Indians can easily add more trophies to their cabinet and make the league more interesting because whenever they play, fans will be treated with numerous superstars in a single game, which will also increase the viewership of the match automatically.

