WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: It has been a hard-fought series, and the decider will be as intriguing as anything. However, England are on a roll and should win the match and series.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Match Information

Tournament

WI vs ENG T20I series

Match

West Indies vs England 5th T20I

Date

21 December 2023

Time

1:30 AM IST

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Brandon King has 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 160 in four innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Nicholas Pooran has 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of 180.52 in four innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Rovman Powell has 124 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 177.14 in four innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Andre Russell has 102 runs at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 188.89 in four innings this series. He also has 5 wickets at 17.80 balls apiece.

Phil Salt has 293 runs at an average of 97.67 and a strike rate of 187.82 in four innings this series. He also has two centuries.

Jos Buttler has 150 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 148.51 in four innings this series. He also has two fifties.

Liam Livingstone has 128 runs at an average of 42.67 and a strike rate of 191.04 in four innings this series. He also has a fifty.

Adil Rashid has 7 wickets at an average of 14.71 and a strike rate of 13.71 in four innings this series.

Rehan Ahmed has 6 wickets at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 11 in three innings this series.

Sam Curran has 5 wickets at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 11 in four innings this series.

Reece Topley has 4 wickets at an average of 17.25 and a strike rate of 11.25 in two innings this series.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Venue and Pitch Report

While the average first innings score in Tarouba has been around 151, the track in the previous game was nice for batting, and a batting-friendly surface can be expected again. There will be some help for the spinners, especially in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley.

Also Read: 'Deserves the ban' - Fans slam Tom Curran as a video of his altercation with BBL Umpire surfaces

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Pooran has blown hot and cold this series but is a quality player. He will look to end the series on a high note.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has finally found his form and got going in the last two matches. He will open the innings and look to make full use of the field restrictions. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Top Differential Picks

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has a selection % of less than 24 as of now. Hope will bat at No.4 and can chip in with useful runs. He looked in decent touch in the previous game.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks has a selection % of less than 42 as of now. Jacks will bat in the top order and can also bowl a couple of overs. He is an attacking batter and can score quick runs in no time.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Players to Avoid

Sherfane Rutherford: Sherfane Rutherford might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Harry Brook and Rehan Ahmed.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kyle Mayers, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid and Akeal Hosein.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 5th T20I Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Brandon King, Jason Holder and Rehan Ahmed.

If ENG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Gudakesh Motie and Oshane Thomas.

WI vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

It has been a hard-fought series, and the decider will be as intriguing as anything. However, England are on a roll and should win the match and series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.