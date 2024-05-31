WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide For Match 2

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Needless to say, West Indies are a stronger side than Papua New Guinea. They will also have a home advantage. Expect WI to win the game.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

Date

2 June 2024

Time

8:00 AM IST

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Brandon King has 49 runs at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 102.08 in three T20I innings in Guyana.

Brandon King vs off-spinners in T20I since 2023: 52 runs, 31 balls, 26 average, 167.74 SR & 2 dismissals.

Brandon King’s last five scores: 44, 36, 79, 4 & 45.

Johnson Charles has 14 runs in two T20I innings in Guyana.

Johnson Charles vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 28 runs, 19 balls, 9.33 average, 147.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

Johnson Charles vs left-arm chinaman in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 17 balls, 11.66 average, 205.88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Johnson Charles’ previous five scores: 69, 7, 1, 24 & 58.

Andre Fletcher has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 119.23 in five T20I innings in Guyana.

Andre Fletcher’s last five scores: 29, 1, 84*, 53 & 43.

Nicholas Pooran has 240 runs at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 163.26 in five T20I innings in Guyana. He also has three fifties here.

Nicholas Pooran vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 76 runs, 57 balls, 19 average, 133.33 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 100 runs, 61 balls, 25 average, 163.93 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 75, 61, 48*, 10 & 14*.

Rovman Powell has 98 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 146.26 in four T20I innings in Guyana.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 139 runs, 67 balls, 27.80 average, 207.46 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 6, 16*, 4, 13 & 27.

Shimron Hetmyer has 49 runs at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 96.07 in four T20I innings in Guyana.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in T20I since 2023: 13 runs, 31 balls, 4.33 average, 41.93 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace in T20I since 2023: 28 runs, 16 balls, 14 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 4, 26, 13, 0 & 27*.

Akeal Hosein has 2 wickets in four T20I innings in Guyana.

Akeal Hosein vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 39.44 average, 28.55 SR & 8.28 economy rate. Akeal Hosein vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 38.20 average, 23 SR & 9.96 economy rate.

Akeal Hosein’s last five figures: 0/31, 1/45, 0/14, 2/34 & 0/26.

Gudakesh Motie vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 14.63 average, 12 SR & 7.31 economy rate. Gudakesh Motie vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 12.50 average, 15 SR & 5 economy rate.

Gudakesh Motie’s last five figures: 2/21, 3/22, 3/25, 0/13 & 2/55.

Shamar Joseph’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/21, 1/20, 0/47 & 0/39.

Obed McCoy has a solitary wicket in three T20I innings in Guyana.

Obed McCoy vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 42.66 average, 24.66 SR & 10.37 economy rate. Obed McCoy vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 15 average, 11.60 SR & 7.75 economy rate.

Obed McCoy’s last five figures: 3/39, 0/32, 2/15, 3/36 & 0/20.

Papua New Guinea:

Tony Ura’s previous five scores: 8, 18, 61, 51* & 13.

Assad Vala vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 64 runs, 67 balls, 21.33 average, 95.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Assad Vala’s last five scores: 14, 2, 9, 22 & 51. Assad Vala’s previous five figures: 0/13, 0/8, 2/13, 2/18 & 0/7.

Charles Amini’s last five scores: 8, 33, 91*, 9 & 0.

Sese Bau’s last five scores: 18, 8, 28, 0 & 61*. Sese Bau’s previous five figures: 0/19, 1/15, 2/10, 2/10 & 0/22.

Alei Nou’s previous five figures: 2/12, 1/11, 2/16, 1/25 & 3/15.

Semo Kamea’s last five figures: 1/42, 0/34, 2/13, 0/34 & 1/10.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Guyana has been 150, with pacers snaring 61.26% of wickets here. The spinners will also come into play in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Kilpin Doriga (wk), Kabua Morea, Alei Nou, Semo Kamea, John Kariko.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Brandon King: Brandon King will open the innings. King knows the conditions well in Guyana. He will enjoy playing against PNG.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will bat in the middle order. Pooran has an outrageous record in Guyana. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is a popular captaincy option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tony Ura: Tony Ura’s selection % currently stands at 4.78. Ura will open the innings and is a decent batter. He can score valuable runs.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kilpin Doriga: Kilpin Doriga might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Charles Amini, Rovman Powell, and John Kariko.

If PNG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nicholas Pooran, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Romario Shepherd, and Obed McCoy.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If WI bat first:

Complete the team with Rovman Powell, Charles Amini, and Akeal Hosein.

If PNG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Romario Shepherd, and Gudakesh Motie.

WI vs PNG Dream11 Prediction

