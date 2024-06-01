WI vs PNG Prediction, Match 2, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, West Indies vs Papua New Guinea Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

WI vs PNG Prediction: The West Indies squad undoubtedly has the edge on paper and looks like the superior side. They are also one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament and have pedigree on their side. Expect the Windies to start their campaign on a winning note without any surprises.

WI vs PNG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

Date: June 2, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

WI vs PNG Match Preview

The West Indies team and Papua New Guinea will kickstart the proceedings in Group C as both teams face each other on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite a lacklustre performance in the 2022 edition, the Rovman Powell-led side poses a major threat this time around. The Windies, known for their flair and power-hitting, will look to start their campaign with a strong performance.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea (PNG), the underdogs, are determined to leave a lasting impression on the international stage. With an outstanding record of 14 victories in their last 18 matches, PNG is coming into the tournament strong. Under the dynamic leadership of Assad Vala, PNG will be making their second appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Probable WI vs PNG Playing XI

WI probable Playing XI

Johnson Charles Brandon King Shai Hope Roston Chase Nicholas Pooran(wk) Rovman Powell(c) Andre Russell Akeal Hosein Obed McCoy Alzarri Joseph Gudakesh Motie

PNG probable Playing XI

Tony Ura Assad Vala(c) Lega Siaka Charles Amini Sese Bau Hila Vare Kiplin Doriga(wk) Norman Vanua Kabua Morea Alei Nao Chad Soper

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Providence Stadium in Guyana is expected to offer equal assistance to both the batters and the bowlers. While a first-innings score in Guyana has been 150, pacers have taken 61.26% of wickets here. The team winning the toss might elect to field first.

Weather Updates

A temperature of around 28°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Players for WI vs PNG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is a popular option for this game. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

Rovman Powell: Rovman Powell has impressed in the warm-up match against Australia, scoring 52 runs off 25 balls. His powerful hitting and consistent performances make him a strong candidate for the fantasy team.

Tony Ura: Tony Ura will open the innings and is a decent batter. He can score valuable runs.

Top Captaincy picks

Brandon King: Brandon King will open the innings. King knows the conditions well in Guyana. He will enjoy playing against PNG.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will bat in the middle order. Pooran has an outrageous record in Guyana. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Players to avoid

Roston Chase - Roston Chase might not get too many opportunities with the bat or the ball and hence can be excluded for this game.

Kilpin Doriga: Kilpin Doriga might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs PNG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

WI vs PNG Match Prediction

The West Indies squad undoubtedly has the edge on paper and looks like the superior side. They are also one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament and have pedigree on their side. Expect the Windies to start their campaign on a winning note without any surprises.

