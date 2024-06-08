WI vs UGA Prediction, Match 18, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, West Indies vs Uganda Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

WI vs UGA Prediction: Uganda put up an impressive performance in their first match, securing a victory over PNG. However, facing the West Indies will be challenging as they boast one of the strongest batting lineups and hence West Indies are favoured to win this encounter.

WI vs UGA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: West Indies vs Uganda

Date: June 9, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

WI vs UGA Match Preview

The West Indies and Uganda face off in Guyana next in the next match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Despite not performing at their peak, the West Indies secured a win against PNG with 5 wickets and 6 balls to spare. They will be pleased with the victory and are expected to outmatch the Ugandan side.

Uganda's squad is riding high on confidence after their win over PNG, especially following their heavy defeat by Afghanistan in the opening match. However, the West Indies are likely to challenge them significantly with both bat and ball throughout the game.

Probable WI vs UGA Playing XI

WI probable Playing XI

Johnson Charles Brandon King Roston Chase Nicholas Pooran (wk) Rovman Powell (c) Andre Russell Shimron Hetmyer Romario Shepherd Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Gudakesh Motie

UGA probable Playing XI

Simon Ssesazi (wk) Roger Mukasa Robinson Obuya Dinesh Nakrani Riazat Ali Shah Alpesh Ramjani Kenneth Waiswa Brian Masaba (c) Juma Miyagi Cosmas Kyewuta Frank Nsubuga



Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Guyana has provided even ground for both the batters and the bowlers. However, batting has been more difficult in the second innings and the captain winning the toss will be looking field first on this track.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27°C but there is are high chances of rain. Since the game is in the evening (local time), by then the precipitation level is expected to drop down significantly and might not affect the game.

Top Players for WI vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Roston Chase: Roston Chase has looked in good form recently. His can anchor the innings and can score some quick points.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will bat in the middle order. Pooran has an outrageous record in Guyana. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Brandon King: Brandon King will open the innings. King knows the conditions well in Guyana. He will enjoy playing against PNG.

Top Captaincy picks

Cosmas Kyewuta: Cosmas Kyewuta has been impressive with the ball and can take important wickets while maintaining a tight economy rate. Andre Russell: Andre Russell can contribute with the bat and the ball. He will be crucial in adding quick runs and picking up crucial wickets.

Players to avoid

Kenneth Waiswa - Kenneth Waiswa has looked in inconsistent form and hence can be excluded from this game.

Dinesh Nakrani - Dinesh Nakrani might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

WI vs UGA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

WI vs UGA Match Prediction

