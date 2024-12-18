3 Structural Changes India Will See in Tests With Ravichandran Ashwin’s Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin retires as India’s second-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, leaving a legacy to cherish.

Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket, following the conclusion of the third Test in Brisbane. He retires as India’s second-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, leaving a legacy to cherish.

However, his absence has left a major hole for India, especially in sub-continent conditions. His presence solved several issues, but the team will undergo several changes after his retirement.

We look at three structural changes India will see with Ashwin’s retirement.

Requirement of Ravindra Jadeja’s partner

When Ravichandran Ashwin played, India would pair him up with Ravindra Jadeja, and the duo would do the job more often. However, India must find someone skilled enough to complement someone of Jadeja’s calibre now, and Jadeja’s role will also increase.

That’s probably the toughest ask, given how these two went along at home and other Asia matches. The team can’t always pair a pacer with Jadeja and needs to make a new spin pair now.

Increased workload on settled pacers

With Ravichandran Ashwin gone, India will surely try a few options, and they already have a few options that can come in immediately. However, the reliance on pacers will surely increase a bit, especially in the initial days.

Ashwin used to bowl long spells and never compromised with quality, but a new spinner might not sustain the same longevity. Hence, experienced pacers must step up and do the heavy lifting to allow breathing space for spinners, especially from the non-Jadeja end.

Drastic change in the team balance

Barring being a top-quality spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin was equally capable with the willow, as his six centuries show. Now that Ashwin won’t be available, India might find quality spinners, but they might not get such an all-rounder.

Hence, the team balance will change massively, and India will always feel a batter short. If they focus on batting depth, bowling quality will go down, so finding that precise balance will be an issue. Washington Sundar is seen as a like for like replacement for Ashwin as he has superb batting ability to go with his spin bowling prowess. But it will take him years to match up Ashwin’s performances or give the sane sense of reliability as the retired legend.

