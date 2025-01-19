5 Indian Team Players Who Will Play in The Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill to Rishabh Pant

Several prominent Indian cricketers are set to participate in the upcoming phase of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, aiming to regain form and contribute to their respective state teams. In the wake of India’s recent Test cricket setbacks—including a 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand and a 3-1 defeat in Australia, which ended their decade-long hold on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy—some big names are returning to the Ranji Trophy to regain form and confidence.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also encouraged players to participate in domestic cricket to address their technical issues and show their commitment to the longer format. Notably,five prominent Indian players are set to feature in the upcoming Ranji matches. Let’s take a look at who they are.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is slated to play for his state-side Punjab in their upcoming match against Karnataka in Bengaluru. Gill’s return to domestic cricket comes after a challenging Test series in Australia, where he accumulated 93 runs over five innings.

His participation in the Ranji Trophy is viewed as an opportunity to rediscover his batting rhythm and make a compelling case for his inclusion in India’s squad for the forthcoming five-match Test series in England, commencing on June 20.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who emerged as India’s highest scorer in the recent five-Test series against Australia, is set to bolster Mumbai’s batting lineup in their home fixture against Jammu and Kashmir. The youngster amassed 391 runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, including a century and three fifties.

Jaiswal’s decision to participate in the Ranji Trophy shows his commitment to maintaining form and consistency. His performance will be closely monitored, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy on the horizon, where he is anticipated to be a crucial asset for the national team.

Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma is making a significant return to the Ranji Trophy with Mumbai, nine years after his last appearance in the tournament. Following a period of underwhelming performances, including his removal as captain for the final Test in Australia, Sharma aims to utilize the domestic platform to regain his form.

His experience and leadership are expected to be invaluable for Mumbai as they navigate the remaining Group A matches. More importantly, this also gives Rohit an opportunity to finetune his technique and get back to his best in red ball cricket again.

Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is set to don the Delhi jersey once again during their Group D match against Saurashtra, marking his return to the Ranji Trophy after several years. Pant’s aggressive batting style has been a hallmark of his international career, and his inclusion is poised to strengthen Delhi’s middle order.

This stint in domestic cricket offers Pant a platform to fine-tune his skills and get his composure right ahead of India’s upcoming international commitments.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to represent Saurashtra in their forthcoming Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. With an impressive first-class record of 542 wickets at an average of 23.88 and 7,466 runs, including 13 centuries and 39 fifties, Jadeja’s participation is anticipated to significantly bolster Saurashtra’s prospects in the tournament.

Jadeja has performed pretty well in Test cricket of late and this opportunity will give him a chance to keep him match ready.