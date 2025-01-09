7 Domestic Fast Bowlers Who Can Add To India’s Test Bowling Depth

To say Jasprit Bumrah carried India’s entire pace attack in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is an understatement. The pacer took 32 scalps, seven more than second-placed Pat Cummins while the other Indian fast bowlers failed to make a major impact.

Mohammed Siraj bowled 157 overs across five Tests and got 20 wickets, but the Hyderabadi pacer failed to strike fear into the Australian batting when the series was on the line on the third day of the Sydney Test. While Prasidh Krishna looked impressive in the one game he got, it seemed like the team management robbed him off momentum by leaving him out for the first four Tests.

Harshit Rana and Akash Deep lacked the sting and guile to trouble the Aussies in pace-friendly conditions as they both finished with four and five wickets respectively with bowling averages above 50. Be it bad team combinations or lack of practice, India’s once fearful pace attack looked bereft of wicket-takers barring Bumrah.

There is a serious need for the selection committee to line up multiple pace options and prepare them for the longest format. Here are seven fast bowlers with proven abilities who can fill the role of a strike bowler.

Arshdeep Singh

One of the obvious choices to take the big step after establishing himself as a fixture in India’s limited-over set up. The Punjab pacer has been regularly collecting four-fers and five-wicket hauls in the domestic circuit. He has already played 21 first-class matches and picked up 66 wickets at an average of 30.

Vasuki Koushik

Despite not having the heavy build necessary for a fast bowler, Vasuki Koushik has developed into Karnataka’s finest pacers with his accuracy and swing. The 32-year-old is a fixture in the domestic set-up for his ability to prove breakthroughs at regular intervals and stemming the run flow. It’s the same skills that fetched him 81 first-class wickets at an outstanding average of 17.25, a stat which earn him few chances at the highest level.

Tushar Deshpande

One of Mumbai’s first-choice pacers, Tushar Deshpande is capable of bowling tirelessly while not losing his pace. The 29-year-old recently made his India debut in T20Is and has featured regularly for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Deshpande is no stranger to pressure situations as he has featured in multiple finals for Mumbai and has showcased he can be a strike bowler or play the supporting role according to the team’s needs.

Aaqib Khan

Aaqib Khan, 21, has hit the ground running in his early years claiming 44 wickets in just 28 first-class innings at an average of 28. His performances for Uttar Pradesh earned him a place in India A squad for the Duleep Trophy. The pacer who earned a name for his disciplined bowling, claimed eight wickets in two games and remains an interesting prospect for the future.

Vaibhav Arora

Vaibhav Arora was one of the surprises in the Kolkata Knight Riders line-up as they clinched the IPL 2024 title. The Himachal Pradesh lad bamboozled experienced batters with his variation in pace and ability to hit the deck hard. Arora boasts a first-class average of 23 while scalping 95 wickets in just 27 matches which includes a nine-wicket haul in a single innings. At 27, there is much potential for Arora to be the next big thing in India’s pace arsenal.

Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar’s inclusion in India’s 2023 tour of West India came as a surprise to many because the Bengal pacer hadn’t played a single game of IPL until then. He made his debut across all formats in the same year and it was evident why the team had called him up. Mukesh has good pace and bounce while possessing the ability to swing the ball both ways. Though he has featured heavily in T20Is, his performances against New Zealand A in an unofficial Test and for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy showed glimpses that he is a good fit for the longest format.

Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer has already got experience in international cricket having made his debut in 2018 and played 11 ODIs as well as 18 T20Is with 31 wickets to his name. He has regularly featured in India A’s shadow tours and has 41 wickets from 17 first-class matches. Khaleel’s ability to swing the new ball can also be helpful as India look for pacers who can trouble top-order batters under favorable conditions.

