Rutherford, Ghazanfar Feature in Cricxtasy’s Men’s ODI Team Of The Year (2024)

Here, we pick the Men’s ODI Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a strong impact in 2024.

In 2024, ODI cricket took a backseat with most of the focus on the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship. While associate nations played plenty of ODIs, the big teams had fewer matches.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Afghanistan played the most, while teams like South Africa, India, England, Australia, and New Zealand played only a handful of games.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s Test Team of the Year (2024)

Even with limited matches, many players stood out, showcasing their skills in ODI cricket.

Here, we pick the Men’s ODI Team of the Year, highlighting the players who made a strong impact in 2024.

Top Order – Patthum Nissanka, Saim Ayub, and Kusal Mendis

Pathum Nissanka: The young Sri Lankan star had an outstanding 2024, scoring 694 runs in 12 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 210, with an impressive average of 63.09 and a strike rate of 106.44. He notched up three centuries and two half-centuries during the year.

The young Sri Lankan star had an outstanding 2024, scoring 694 runs in 12 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 210, with an impressive average of 63.09 and a strike rate of 106.44. He notched up three centuries and two half-centuries during the year. Saim Ayub: The Pakistani opener had an excellent 2024, scoring 515 runs in 9 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 113, with an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53. He recorded three centuries and one half-century during the year.

The Pakistani opener had an excellent 2024, scoring 515 runs in 9 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 113, with an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53. He recorded three centuries and one half-century during the year. Kusal Mendis: The Sri Lankan batter was the top scorer in 2024, amassing 742 runs in 17 matches. His highest score was 143, with an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 90.59. He registered one century and six half-centuries during the year.

Middle Order – Keacy Carty and Sherfane Rutherford

Keacy Carty: The West Indian batter had an impressive year in 2024, scoring 560 runs in 12 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 128, with an average of 62.22 and a strike rate of 88.05. He recorded one century and three half-centuries during the year.

The West Indian batter had an impressive year in 2024, scoring 560 runs in 12 matches. His highest score was an unbeaten 128, with an average of 62.22 and a strike rate of 88.05. He recorded one century and three half-centuries during the year. Sherfane Rutherford: The West Indian power hitter had an incredible 2024, boasting the highest average of the year. In 9 matches, he smashed 425 runs at an outstanding average of 106.25 and a blistering strike rate of 120.05. His performances included a top score of 113, along with one century and four half-centuries.

All Rounder – Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai: Azmatullah Omarzai showcased his all-round brilliance in 2024, scoring 417 runs in 14 matches at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 105.56, including a top score of 149*, one century, and three half-centuries. With the ball, he took 17 wickets at an average of 20.47 and an economy of 4.90, with best figures of 4/18 and two four-wicket hauls. His performances solidify his status as a dependable all-rounder.

Also Read: Sanju Samson, Travis Head Headline Cricxtasy’s Men’s T20I Team Of The Year

Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga, Allah Ghazanfar, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf

Wanindu Hasaranga: The Sri Lankan spinner was the leading wicket-taker in 2024, claiming 26 wickets in just 10 matches. He delivered a best of 7/19, with an average of 15.61, an economy rate of 5.36, and a strike rate of 17.4. His standout performances included three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

The Sri Lankan spinner was the leading wicket-taker in 2024, claiming 26 wickets in just 10 matches. He delivered a best of 7/19, with an average of 15.61, an economy rate of 5.36, and a strike rate of 17.4. His standout performances included three four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul. Allah Ghazanfar: The Afghan teenager emerged as the breakout player of the year, taking 21 wickets in 11 matches. With standout figures of 6/26, he maintained an impressive average of 13.57, an economy of 4.05, and a strike rate of 20.0, including two five-wicket hauls.

The Afghan teenager emerged as the breakout player of the year, taking 21 wickets in 11 matches. With standout figures of 6/26, he maintained an impressive average of 13.57, an economy of 4.05, and a strike rate of 20.0, including two five-wicket hauls. Rashid Khan: Afghanistan’s star spinner delivered impressive performances in 2024, taking 15 wickets in 8 matches. He recorded a best of 5/19, with an outstanding average of 12.46, an economy rate of 3.49, and a strike rate of 21.4, including one five-wicket haul.

Afghanistan’s star spinner delivered impressive performances in 2024, taking 15 wickets in 8 matches. He recorded a best of 5/19, with an outstanding average of 12.46, an economy rate of 3.49, and a strike rate of 21.4, including one five-wicket haul. Shaheen Afridi: The Pakistani pace sensation made a significant impact despite playing only 6 matches, taking 15 wickets. He recorded a best of 4/47, with an average of 17.60, an economy rate of 5.09, and a strike rate of 20.7, including one four-wicket haul.

The Pakistani pace sensation made a significant impact despite playing only 6 matches, taking 15 wickets. He recorded a best of 4/47, with an average of 17.60, an economy rate of 5.09, and a strike rate of 20.7, including one four-wicket haul. Haris Rauf: The Pakistani right-arm fast bowler had an impressive run in 2024, taking 13 wickets in 8 matches. He recorded a best of 5/29, with an average of 22.38, an economy rate of 5.09, and a strike rate of 26.3, including one four-wicket haul. His standout performance came during the series against Australia in Australia, where he claimed 10 wickets in 3 matches and was named Player of the Series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.