Rohit Sharma's tryst with destiny

“Main believe karta hoon ki jo likha hai vo hone waala hai. I think ye likha tha (I believe what’s written in your destiny will happen, and I think it (winning the T20 World Cup) was written.”

Rohit Sharma didn’t only say this for the sake of it. He knows what it feels to come so close and still remain so far from the eventual glory. The World Cup 2023 defeat could have changed Rohit forever, but as he would agree, the delay in redemption was also part of destiny.

When Rohit took over the T20I side in 2021, India had just crashed out of the T20 World Cup, facing embarrassing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. The way of handling things during a shift in leadership from Virat Kohli vilified Rohit like anything; he was a megalomaniac, tactless and what not. That India also had a new coach at the helm portrayed a scenario like Rohit did it all deliberately.

As if the on-field hassles didn’t suffice, Rohit also had to handle provocation from the media group and the ever-violent social media. It is a ruthless world; things were far more arduous for Rohit in every aspect. Maybe the baton change could have been better handled, but Rohit’s vision was set for the future.

He was clear with what he wanted with his side - a revamped approach, playing white-ball cricket with intent. The team followed the path, and India scored 9.32 runs per over from Rohit’s first T20I series as a captain till the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli’s return to form and Hardik Pandya’s full recovery made India a solid contender to get that global title in Australia.

Also Read: T Natarajan - a beast with a calm demeanour

But if only life and cricket were that simple. And when the prize is an ICC trophy, destiny hasn’t been kind to the Indian team, no matter what they do and how well they fare. India endured a 10-wicket hammering against England in the semifinal in Adelaide, and Rohit’s personal performances throughout the campaign didn’t bode well for a captain.

Telegram Group Join Now

A strike rate of 106.42 in six outings, including a match-losing 27(28) in the semifinal didn’t align with the new-found approach, which Rohit repeatedly emphasised. The questions around his spot re-surfaced, especially after all those mediocre campaigns in the T20 World Cup. Destiny kept Rohit guessing, and he didn’t play the format for more than a year for India.

The focus was on the most celebrated honours in cricket - a home World Cup, another chance to play with destiny. Among the finest innings builders in the format, Rohit could have followed the same path and had an all-timer tournament like in 2019, where he amassed five centuries. But he did what was ideal for the team, putting his self-goals aside.

Rohit let his ability to play big innings be and decided to take on the powerplay. He could do so because of Virat Kohli’s presence at No.3. Indeed, his approach was a game-changer, for Rohit scored 401 runs at a strike rate of 135.01, and India’s formidable middle order did the remaining job.

With ten wins in ten games, India looked like an unstoppable force, and Rohit’s captaincy calls received accolades to a level only a few have stretched. Everything was perfect; the world was a paradise for Rohit Sharma and Co, and the collective happiness of Indians were at its peak. But that’s the story with Indian cricket; their jubilance was ephemeral.

No one, and absolutely no one, was prepared for what hit them in Ahmedabad. In front of more than a lakh people in the stadium and millions glued to their TV sets with fervid hopes in their sore eyes, Rohit Sharma’s India faced its biggest-ever and most unexpected heartbreak. Rohit couldn’t resist shedding tears, even if he tried not to show his sentiments.

That carnival was more than a tournament; it was an emotion laced with high expectations and never-ending promises. Every minor to a major event is folklore, with players and people still reminiscing about them with a grin. If, as viewers, we are hurt; we can only imagine what the team must have gone through.

For Rohit, it was more than a nightmare. He continued the same approach, even in knockout games, to remain true to his template and the teammates and did everything in his capacity. The previous failures could have clouded Rohit’s mind with uncertainties, but he didn’t let them get on his nerves.

Also Read: 'First be patriotic': Sreesanth slams IPL sensation for not watching T20 World Cup 2024

Still, here he was. A losing captain of a world-dominant team helplessly watching his dream lived by another team. Rohit got scars of a lifetime.

“Mujhe World Cup dikhta hai bhai sirf. Vo jo teen chote chote pillars bane hain, uske world ka vo hai. Bhale mere ek hundred lage, ya do lage ya lage hi nii, lekin World Cup jeetna hai mujhe. Ye main goal hai (I only see World Cup; those three pillars and a world globe above it. I want to win the World Cup; whether I make any century or not. That’s my main goal).”

These words never haunted anyone more. Rohit detached himself from everything for a month or so. The world kept moving; even if Rohit’s remained world hit a pause button on 19th November.

India started preparing for another ICC event, the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, absent from the T20I team for over a year, were again in contention. That obviously didn’t please anyone, especially Rohit’s inclusion, who had endured numerous underwhelming seasons in the IPL too.

Sometimes, saying goodbye is easier; no one would have complained if Rohit backed out from playing the shortest format again. In fact, people would have praised him for giving way to more dynamic players, who sealed their place in his absence. But destiny had other plans; Rohit had to return.

Maybe desperation drove him back for one final time. The wounds of the previous two events were still raw, and the odds were against Rohit. He was one failure away from being scrutinised.

Let’s be honest. Rohit got more than ample chances and failed to make significant contributions in this format. And when you are blocking the place of someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal, the spotlight is harsher.

But that’s the thing with people; they forget quickly. They were ready to look past Rohit’s abysmal record. Like players, they were also desperate and were open to taking anything if that culminated in that elusive trophy.

India reached the Super 8 stage without much fuss, as you’d expect them to. They even defeated Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but the real test came against high-flying Australia. Australia facing an unbeaten, ruthless Indian side led by Rohit Sharma in an ICC event - sounds like a familiar script, right?

Rohit had a chance to fulfil the dreams of millions of Indians, whose scars of 19th November were still fresh. He might have missed last time; Rohit ensured to push Australia on the brink of elimination. He might not have batted with this mindset, but the way he belted Aussie bowlers one after another, Rohit seemed to be in the mood for revenge.

His every shot and every boundary kept fans thinking: what if familiar scenes transpired in Ahmedabad? But the past is past. Rohit knew he couldn’t afford another flop show, especially after Virat Kohli’s early dismissal.

He hadn’t timed his shots better or placed them finer before in the competition as if his only motive was to knock Australia out. When Rohit is in flow, he is poetry in motion. Show his six over midwicket without revealing the bowler to anyone, and you’d forgive them for assuming Pat Cummins was a spinner.

Suryakumar Yadav applauds Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's brilliance in winning the T20 World Cup 2024#rohitsharma | #t20worldcup pic.twitter.com/FgyaNIl2sT — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 1, 2024

Similarly, Rohit’s six over deep extra cover was another gem that even someone like Suryakumar Yadav, a specialist in such shots, can’t replicate. He amassed 92 runs at a 224.39 strike rate and was vital in Australia’s season-ending defeat. The job was still half done, though.

India were pushed to a familiarity corner when they faced England in the semifinal. Just a year and a half before, Rohit endured one of the biggest blots of his career in Adelaide. His painful 27 on a flat Adelaide deck was on par with the worst knocks in knockouts.

Not that Rohit did it deliberately, but who notices that? Even from a revenge point of view, Rohit had one last opponent to settle scores. As mentioned, people would have overlooked what he did against Australia a match ago had India lost again.

But this Rohit was different. On a tricky batting deck, he navigated threats on his way to 57 in 39 deliveries, including six boundaries and two maximums, to help India reach an above-par total in Guyana. It was a track where Rohit’s 27(28) would have been forgiven, but he was determined to end on a high note and even out things.

Fittingly, India hammered England by a massive 68 runs to land into the final. It’s funny how things pan out. India made almost identical in Adelaide but failed to come even close to defending it, but here we are.

Virat Kohli, whose bat was quiet for the full tournament, stepped up in the big final against South Africa. After what he had to suffer till days before this T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya’s redemption was also timely. Even if Rohit didn’t fire, he had done his job before in the tournament.

The floodgates opened once Hardik delivered the final ball with his foot well within limits. Rohit punched the turf repeatedly with his head down on the ground; that was on behalf of us all. Maybe he was not sure what to do or how to react; neither were we.

Rohit opens up on his train of thoughts before T20I retirement #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/vkCt4BXQUt — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 1, 2024

The tears were common on April 29 and November 19. It’s just that the reasons were contrasting. It was not Rohit’s first win; he is a serial winner, but this was far more special than any of those victories.

The wait was different; the route was different. Finally, Rohit was on the right side of destiny. Maybe you can’t fight destiny, but he showed if you are honest with your efforts, destiny won’t dodge you every time.

Rohit revamped his method in his late 30s and led by example to his teammates. He ensured the team’s environment and bond were tight, even after so much external noise. He fought various battles on and off the field but never complained or let it show openly; he took his cheeky humour to every press conference.

Unfortunately, the pain of 19 November will never fade. But that shouldn’t take away the sweetness of this drought-ending win that has come like a rainbow after torrential rain. Destiny works out in enigmatic ways; it eventually shows its generous side to Rohit Sharma after a sequence of tribulations.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.