WATCH: Rohit Sharma punches the turf non-stop after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rohit Sharma thrust the turf non-stop while lying on the ground with tears in his eyes after Hardik bowled the final delivery and India won the trophy. Rohit kept lying on the ground, and other players quickly came to start celebrating with him, tapping on his back and trying to pick him up.

It shows how desperately India wanted to win the trophy, and the drought finally ends after a wait for ten years. Rohit and no Indian player could control his emotions, and when the moment finally came, Rohit couldn’t stop himself and let his emotions get the better of him.

The way he beat the playing turf shows how much hard work he and his team had put in to come to this stage and finally cross the final hurdle. Rohit immediately busted into tears, and even the likes of Hardik and Kohli couldn’t control their tears and let it flow after winning the trophy.

Rohit had always wanted that ICC trophy, and after coming so close in 2023, he has finally managed to get better and win the final. This victory will be cherished for a long time, and the celebrations will run all night.

Us rohit bhai us pic.twitter.com/p8bu08wMGl — Manu Arora (@mannupaaji) June 29, 2024

Hardik, Jasprit, Kohli, Axar - the hero of the win

It was a team effort from the Indian team, but the knocks of Virat Kohli and Axar Patel first set the tone for India. Later, Jasprit Bumrah weaved his magic and bowled a terrific spell to not only put India back in the lead but also take them over the line.

Hardik Pandya’s bowing again came in handy, for he dismissed a dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, who was looking so dangerous. He was taking the game away from India, but Hardik produced a timely breakthrough.

Later, Hardik also bowled a terrific final over to help India win. It was an all-round effort from the team to lift the cup.

Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock. Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Tournament award for bowling exceptionally well throughout the tournament and was the biggest reason for India’s unbeaten run.

