3 former IPL players named in USA Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

The squad boasts of some really familiar names in world cricket.

In a recent development coming in, 2024 T20 World Cup co-hosts USA have named their 15-man squad for the mega event earlier today. The team will be led by wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel while top-order batter Aaron Jones has been named his deputy.

USA have been placed in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada. The co-hosts will kick off their campaign on June 2 against neighbours Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Interestingly, three former Indian Premier League (IPL) stars also feature in the USA lineup for the marquee tournament, slated to take place in June.

Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson and Ali Khan who plied their trades for different IPL franchises will now spearhead the charge of leading USA at the prestigious ICC event.

Harmeet Singh has previously played for Rajasthan Royals while Corey Anderson was a household name in IPL, featuring for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, tearaway pacer Ali Khan was picked up by two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2020 auction.

The 33-year-old, who has featured in several domestic leagues around the world will bring in a wealth of experience to the USA side.

Several other familiar names grace the roster, such as Saurabh Netravalkar, USA's most experienced player Aaron Jones and opener Steven Taylor, who holds the record for the highest number of runs scored in international cricket for the team.

USA squad for 2024 T20 World Cup: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

