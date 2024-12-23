3 Major Strengths of LSG Heading into IPL 2025 Season

LSG didn’t go for too many superstar players, barring Rishabh Pant, and rather settled for decent options and a few completely new players.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a weird tactic during the IPL 2025 auction. They didn’t go for too many superstar players, barring Rishabh Pant, and rather settled for decent options and a few completely new players.

Still, they managed to grab a few solid ones who can change the game alone and put LSG into winning positions. Maybe they aren’t as strong as other teams, but they still possess some quality.

We look at three major strengths of Lucknow Super Giants heading into the IPL 2025 season.

A nice mixture of LHBs and RHBs

Lucknow Super Giants might open with Rishabh Pant or Mitchell Marsh, followed by Yuvraj Chaudhary and Nicholas Pooran. Then, they have David Miller and Ayush Badoni in the batting order and Shahbaz Ahmed at the bottom.

So, they have a nice blend of LHBs and RHBs in the batting order and can use them at their convenience against different opponents. Having variety in the batting unit won’t be an issue for LSG.

Quality pace-hitters in the batting department

Lucknow Super Giants have some of the finest pace-hitters in the batting department. They have Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, and Ayush Badoni as serious players vs pace.

They can easily hit hard lengths and target relatively long square boundaries in home games. Hence, LSG should be among the strongest teams against pace next season.

Solid pacers for all phases

Lucknow Super Giants might start with Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan in their starting XII. While Mohsin and Shamar can operate effectively in the powerplay, Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan will be enforcers in the middle overs.

Then, Avesh and Mohsin can also be used in the slog overs, completing the pace attack. LSG have pacers for each phase, and if they stay fit, they will have one of the strongest pace units in the competition.

