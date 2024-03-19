Three former RCB overseas stars among English commentators for IPL 2024

IPL will be broadcasted in 12 languages in 2024. Many former cricketers are set to be in the commentary panels for these languages.

The 17th season of IPL is about to start with all the teams giving final touches to their preparations. The players are arriving at their respective camps and have started preparing for this two-month long tournament. The squads look well settled barring a few injury issues here and there.

For the first time ever in the history, the IPL will be broadcasted in 12 languages. Those languages are English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Haryanvi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi. The viewers can enjoy the IPL in these languages on Jio Cinema.

RCB players in English commentary panel

Jio Cinema has announced its commentary panel for all the 12 languages in which the IPL 2024 will be broadcasted. Three former RCB players Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and Shane Watson have been named in the commentary panel for the English language.

Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers have played in the IPL together for many years and have won multiple games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. These two, along with Virat Kohli, formed a star-studded batting order for RCB and caused a lot of headache for the fielding side.

Gayle represented the franchise from 2011-2017 and had a golden time with them. His opening exploits and partnerships with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers won RCB many games. His career best 175* came when he was playing for RCB in 2013.

AB de Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and played 11 years for the franchise. De Villiers won many games and produced some scintillating shots in the process. His consistency made him a valuable batter for Bangalore in the middle order.

Meanwhile, Shane Watson played just two seasons for RCB in 2016 and 2017. Although, he had a poor individual outing in both the seasons, but he was a part of RCB's playing XI that reached the 2016 IPL final.

Since the IPL will be broadcasted in 12 different languages this time around, it is going to be an experience to remember for the viewers. Hearing the commentary from all these legendary players will be a unique experience. CSK will host RCB in Chennai in the first match of IPL 2024 on March 22,

