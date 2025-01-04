News
3 Stars Punjab Kings (PBKS) Might Bench in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 4, 2025 - 11:11 am

3 Players Punjab Kings (PBKS) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

PBKS completely filled up their 25-player roster in the IPL 2025 auction.

3 Stars Punjab Kings (PBKS) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) entered the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction with the highest available purse and did the most shopping, completely filling up their 25-player roster. The PBKS management secured a host of players, comprising Indian and overseas cricketers across experience and young talents.

PBKS are one of the few franchises who are yet to win the title and will be hopeful of breaking the jinx after revamping their entire squad. However, with so many players available at their disposal, it might become extremely difficult for some of the players to break into the playing XI in a few specific positions.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the RCB Bench in IPL 2025

In this article, we shortlist three such PBKS players who might be warming the bench mostly during the IPL 2025 season.

Aaron Hardie

Aaron Hardie was picked up by PBKS for his base price of INR 1.25 crore. A versatile seam-bowling all-rounder, he has the skills to be a consistent starter for any IPL team. In his T20I career for Australia, Hardie has scored 128 runs and claimed 10 wickets across 13 matches.

Despite his talent, the 25-year-old faces tough competition within a squad that includes three established seam-bowling all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, and Azmatullah Omarzai. Given the significant investment in acquiring Stoinis and Jansen, it seems unlikely they would be sidelined to accommodate Hardie. Additionally, Omarzai’s experience in both international cricket and the IPL could place him ahead of Hardie in the team’s selection hierarchy.

Vishnu Vinod

Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 75 lakhs during the IPL 2025 mega auction. Vinod boasts of a T20 career featuring 67 matches, where he amassed 1620 runs in 63 innings at an average of 31.15. His achievements include one century and eight half-centuries.

Despite his experience, the 31-year-old may face challenges breaking into Punjab Kings’ playing XI for IPL 2025 due to the presence of established and first-choice wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh. Moreover, Vishnu’s recent form with the bat has also been underwhelming.

Xavier Bartlett

Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett, who made his international debut in both T20Is and ODIs earlier this year, joined PBKS for INR 80 Lakhs. Prior to his international career, the 25-year-old featured in 55 T20 matches across domestic competitions and various franchise leagues.

However, integrating Bartlett into PBKS’s bowling lineup might be a challenge for the team management, given the presence of prominent pacers like Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

