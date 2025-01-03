News
Rajasthan Royals
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 3, 2025 - 10:59 am

3 Stars Rajasthan Royals (RR) Might Bench in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

With a 20-member squad, it is understandable that there will be a few names who won't get the chance to feature.

Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) had already retained their core for the next season and built the team around it at the event in Jeddah last month. The RR management made strategic additions in a bid to punch above their weight in the upcoming season.

However, with a 20-member squad, it is understandable that there will be a few names who won’t get the chance to feature in the next edition or mostly be warming the benches. Let’s take a look at three such players.

ALSO READ: 3 Stars Who Might Remain on the RCB Bench in IPL 2025

Kunal Rathore

The wicketkeeper-batter became the first player from Kota, Rajasthan, to secure an IPL contract. Although he was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad in the IPL 2024 season, he did not get an opportunity to take the field.

The Royals franchise has been grooming him for quite some time now and he has produced some exemplary performances in domestic cricket, it is unlikely that he will get a chance to play in the upcoming season as well. With skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer already there who can don the gloves, it can only be ascertained that the 22-year-old was bought as a backup in case of an injury or any other emergency.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

The Afghanistan pacer might also struggle to find a regular spot in the playing XI and most likely will be warming the benches for RR in IPL 2025. RR already splurged on acquiring Jofra Archer, who will be their frontline overseas pacer.

Along with that, the Royals also bought Proteas teen sensation Kwena Maphaka who is also a contender for the overseas fast bowler spot. Maphaka along with Farooqi will ensure healthy competition within the squad.

Ashok Sharma

Ashok Sharma is a young 22-year-old right-arm medium pacer who was picked up by the franchise in Jeddah for his base price of INR 30 lakhs. Sharma, who has previously been associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), had first joined the Royals after being picked as a net bowler during the pandemic season. His consistent bowling action caught the attention of selectors, with Rajasthan Royals bidding for him at the IPL 2022 mega auction and now again during the IPL 2025 auction.

However, it will be very tough for him to get a chance to play in the upcoming season as RR’s playing 11 looks quite sorted. RR’s pace department also has good depth. With Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma expected to be the first-choice Indian pacers, they also have other options like Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak who are expected to get the preference over Ashok Sharma.

