3 ways Gujarat Titans can cope with Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya's absence in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered two massive blows before the start of IPL 2024, as they will play without the two most essential players - Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami.

We explore three ways Gujarat Titans can cope with the absence of Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered two massive blows before the start of IPL 2024, as they will play without the two most essential players - Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. While Pandya has moved to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the most significant trade deal of the league, Shami will be absent due to his recent surgery on his left Achilles tendon.

Both were instrumental in GT’s success in the initial two years, as they won the title in 2022 and were one good ball away from their second consecutive win. Needless to say, their absence will haunt GT badly, as they will be short in quality and experience in the upcoming IPL season.

We explore three ways Gujarat Titans can cope with the absence of Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024.

Use Azmatullah Omarzai in the middle order and in the powerplay with the ball

Gujarat Titans were clear with their plans in the IPL 2024 auction - they needed a solid all-rounder to replace Hardik Pandya. Azmatullah Omarazi was among the best options available, and GT bought him. However, they must be precise with his use, especially in Shami’s absence.

Azmatullah showed his all-round prowess during the World Cup last year, as he batted in the middle order and bowled with the new ball. His role should be similar in Gujarat Titans. Omarzai should bat at No.4 and lead the innings forward at an accurate pace.

Omarzai’s best bowling use is with the new ball, as he can swing the new nut under the lights. In the home games, his value will increase since the new ball moves excessively at pace in Ahmedabad. It will help Gujarat Titans cover up for Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami since Hardik used to bat in the middle order and partner with Shami in the powerplay.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Namibia cricketer Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton records fastest-ever T20I century

Utilise Vijay Shankar’s bowling

Last year, Vijay Shankar did a magnificent job with the willow, scoring runs consistently and at a brisk rate. He accumulated 301 runs at an average of 37.62 and a 160.10 strike rate in ten IPL innings last season. However, Shankar didn’t bowl at all, playing as a specialist batter.

The presence of Hardik Pandya and the impressive rise of Mohit Sharma with the ball reduced Shankar’s workload. However, GT would require more from him, expecting at least two economical overs with the ball. His role won’t be to provide breakthroughs; if he can check the flow of runs, GT will accept it happily.

Under the guidance of Ashish Nehra, Shankar can work on his bowling to allow GT more options in the pace department. GT must be wise to use his overs during the lean patch of the innings, like after a wicket or even in the powerplay if there’s some assistance. It will enable Gujarat to use the specialists in arduous phases.

Play specialists in each department

Sometimes, teams go overboard in increasing depth in a certain department, even if it weakens others. Hardik and Shami’s absence might tempt GT to fill the XI with more utility players who can contribute to all departments. However, they can consider defining roles for each player and stack the XI with specialists.

GT can bring in an additional batter in the middle order to cover for Hardik, someone like Abhinav Manohar, who can be flexible with his batting position. In the bowling department, GT can use Spencer Johnson as their powerplay specialist, who can also give an over in the middle or death. Kartik Tyagi and Umesh Yadav are domestic options for this role, and the former also provides ample middle and death overs value.

Gujarat Titans are already blessed with multi-dimensional players, like Rahul Tewatia, who gives a couple of overs, and Rashid Khan - a terrific batter in the lower order. There is also the impact rule to help their cause in Hardik’s departure. It would be ideal to find suitable players for each spot rather than disrupting the balance by fitting players at unsuitable positions in search of depth.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.