Tilak Varma best four Knocks in IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: February 18, 2025

4 Best Knocks by Tilak Varma in IPL Ft. 46-Ball 84* vs RCB

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He has scored 1,156 runs in 38 IPL matches.

Tilak Varma best four Knocks in IPL

Tilak Varma has become an essential player for Mumbai Indians (MI) as well as India in the T20 format. Recently, he has been in top form in international cricket and showcased his class while playing in both, middle and top order.

Talking about the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has scored 1,156 runs in 38 matches and has performed consistently over the last three seasons.

The year 2024 was his best so far, where he scored 416 runs in 13 matches. However, he has also played some outstanding knocks in previous seasons.

So, let’s look at the four best innings of Tilak Varma in the IPL.

84* off 46 balls vs RCB (2023)

While batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2023, Tilak came in at No.5. He played a brilliant knock, scoring an unbeaten 84 off just 46 balls which included nine fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 182.60.

His innings helped the Mumbai Indians post a total of 171 for seven. His unbeaten 84 remains Tilak’s highest score in the IPL. Despite his impressive effort, Mumbai lost that match as RCB chased the target to win by eight wickets.

63 off 32 balls vs DC (2024)

In an away match against Delhi Capitals (DC) last year, MI had to chase down a massive target of 258. Tilak Varma put on a brilliant display, scoring 63 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries and sixes apiece at a strike rate of 196.87.

Unfortunately, the Hardik Pandya-led team fell just 10 runs short. Tilak was the only MI player to score a half-century in that match. If he had received similar support from the other end, the result could have been different. Had they been successful, it could have been one of the biggest chases in IPL history.

64 off 34 balls vs SRH (2024)

Not long before a narrow loss against DC, MI faced a 278-run challenge by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Tilak’s 34-ball 64 assault put Mumbai in a strong position. He struck two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 188.23.

The southpaw was the only MI batter to keep things afloat. Eventually, the result was no different as SRH won convincingly by 31 runs.

61 off 33 balls vs RR (2022)

Going back to 2022 for a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 194. The then 19-year-old played struck thunder with a powerful knock of 61 runs off 33 balls. The majority of his runs came from three boundaries and five sixes as he batted at a strike rate of 184.84.

Tilak and his wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan were the only players to score a half-century to keep their team’s hopes high in the game. However, MI faced another loss.

India
Indian Premier League
IPL
MI
Mumbai Indians
Tilak Varma

