4 First-Choice Overseas Players for PBKS Playing XI in IPL 2025

With eight overseas players in their squad, here are the four likely first-choice picks for PBKS' playing XI in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings were highly active during the IPL 2025 auction, retaining only two players before the event. They added 23 new players to their squad, bringing their total to 25. These moves were focused on strengthening their squad with a mix of talented players.

To further enhance their lineup, PBKS made strategic bids for several impactful players, ensuring a well-rounded team for the upcoming season. These additions were aimed at improving the team’s balance and depth.

Also Read: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines in Semi-Final; Scores 67 as India Qualifies for U19 Asia Cup Final

₹110.5 Crores spent right? 🤑



Strongest playing XI of Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 📌 pic.twitter.com/FupLDjz7gY — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 30, 2024

With eight overseas players in their squad, here are the four likely first-choice picks for PBKS’ playing XI in IPL 2025.

Marcus Stoinis

Punjab Kings signed Marcus Stoinis for INR 11 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Lucknow Super Giants. RCB, CSK, and PBKS competed in the bidding, with Punjab securing the winning bid. Stoinis had an impressive IPL 2024 with the bat and has the ability to contribute with the ball as well.

Punjab Kings will look to maximize Stoinis’ all-round abilities to bolster their squad. He is expected to be a key player in the playing XI, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he opens the batting for them. His versatility and experience will be crucial for PBKS in the upcoming season.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 4.20 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He attracted bids from SRH, PBKS, and CSK, but Punjab Kings ultimately secured the deal. His acquisition at this price is considered a great bargain.

Maxwell makes a return to PBKS for the third time, having previously played for them in two stints. Together with Marcus Stoinis, he will look to strengthen the team by contributing with the bat in the middle overs and offering valuable overs with the ball. Maxwell will aim to regain his form and make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Mirror Image Dismissal Leads India’s Dramatic Middle-Order Collapse in Adelaide; Fans React

Marco Jansen

Punjab Kings signed Marco Jansen for INR 7 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after his release by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite interest from Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings managed to secure the South African all-rounder.

In the upcoming season, Jansen is set to play a pivotal role for Punjab Kings as a key member of the playing XI. As a bowling all-rounder, he will bolster the team with the new ball alongside Arshdeep Singh and provide valuable runs lower down the order.

Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings acquired Lockie Ferguson for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction after he was released by RCB. Ferguson played seven matches in IPL 2024, taking 9 wickets, but his economy rate was a concern, as it was above 10. He will be looking to improve his performance for PBKS in the upcoming season.

With Ferguson now in the squad, he will be a key part of the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen. While PBKS also has Xavier Bartlett, Ferguson is expected to be the preferred choice in IPL 2025.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.