5 CSK Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

The recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 witnessed some thrilling performances from players across India, many of whom are set to feature in the IPL 2025.

Among these, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players stood out with their impressive displays, showcasing their form and readiness ahead of the upcoming season.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs last season, CSK will be eager to make a strong comeback in IPL 2025. The performances of their key players in the SMAT 2024 will undoubtedly boost the team’s confidence as they aim for a better campaign this time around.

Here, we take a look at five CSK players who were in sensational form during the SMAT 2024.

Mukesh Choudhary

Chennai Super Kings reacquired Mukesh Choudhary for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction after releasing him earlier. Representing Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Mukesh delivered a strong performance, picking up 15 wickets in six matches at an economy of 8.81, with his best figures being 4/33. His recent form suggests he is ready to don the yellow jersey once again in IPL 2025.

Mukesh has previously featured in 14 matches for CSK, with 13 of those coming in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, injuries kept him out of action for the entire 2023 season, and he played just one match in 2024. While he may initially find himself on the bench, the impact player rule could offer him opportunities to make a significant comeback this season.

Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings retained Shivam Dube for INR 12 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Dube showcased impressive form, scoring 151 runs in five matches with a best of 71*, averaging 75.50 and maintaining a strike rate of 179.76.

With his explosive batting in the middle order, Dube is set for another successful season with CSK in IPL 2025. As a key player for the team, he will be looking to continue his strong performances and contribute significantly to CSK’s campaign.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

CSK purchased Kamlesh Nagarkoti for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Nagarkoti impressed with his bowling, taking 10 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 6.70, with his best figures being 3/14.

With his solid domestic form, Nagarkoti appears ready to make an impact in IPL 2025. He can serve as a reliable backup for Khaleel Ahmed and other fast bowlers in the CSK lineup, offering depth and versatility to their pace attack.

Anshul Kamboj

Chennai Super Kings acquired Anshul Kamboj for INR 3.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Kamboj showcased his skills with 9 wickets in 7 matches, including a best of 3/26 and an economy rate of 6.73 throughout the tournament.

Kamboj appears ready to contribute to CSK in IPL 2025, providing valuable depth to their bowling attack. Similar to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, he offers a solid backup option and should be prepared to step up whenever given the chance.

Deepak Hooda

CSK bought Deepak Hooda for INR 1.7 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Hooda scored 178 runs in 7 matches, with a best score of 65, averaging 29.66 and a strike rate of 143.54.

After struggling with form in recent IPL seasons, Hooda looks to revive his career with CSK in IPL 2025. His solid performances in domestic cricket could provide him with the opportunity to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

Also, Ruturaj Gaikwad, representing Maharashtra, scored 123 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 180.88, with a best score of 97. Meanwhile, Gurjapneet Singh, playing for Tamil Nadu, took 9 wickets in 5 matches, with a best of 3/53, though his economy rate of 9.82 was relatively high.

