5 IPL 2025 Freshers Making Waves In The Vijay Hazare Trophy

Domestic cricket in India often offers a good yardstick of what to expect for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). While predictions may not manifest into performances, the grind of year-long cricket often prepares the players for the glam and extravaganza of the IPL.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier one-day tournament, has thrown up some interesting names who have surprisingly gone unsold in the November auction or younger talents who will be soon coveted by the big teams. Here are the lucky rookies who will be hoping to carry on their good run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy into the IPL.

Sumit Kumar – Haryana – Chennai Super Kings

Following his impressive performances in the domestic circuit, an IPL contract came calling for Haryana’s Sumit Kumar who was bought for a big sum of Rs 1 crore. The all-rounder was picked in the playing XI on four occasions in the 2024 season. For the upcoming season the Haryana lad has been picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 30 lakh, which might be a heavy downgrade, but his performances in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy can prove CSK’s purchase to be a steal. The 29-year-old has played a crucial role in Haryana being placed in Group A with two crucial fifties in the lower-middle order while also managing to pick up 5 wickets with his medium pace.

Anshul Kamboj – Haryana – Chennai Super Kings

The 24-year-old was snapped by CSK for a big price of Rs 3.4 crore following his record 10-wicket haul in an innings in Ranji Trophy against Kerala. He continued his good form in Vijay Hazare Trophy with a key contribution of 4-22 in a rain-hit match against Uttarakhand and also smashed three fours and a six to take Haryana to a thrilling win. He has also bowled a measly spell of 0-18 from 7 overs against Assam which helped Haryana to a comfortable victory.

Manav Suthar – Rajasthan – Gujarat Titans

The 22-year old has been the heart of Rajasthan’s run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with valuable economical spells and picked seven wickets from as many matches so far. Besides keeping the opposition batters pegged with a tournament economy of 3.66, the youngster also captained Rajasthan the recent game against Sikkim in the absence of regular skipper Mahipal Lomror. The left hander showed he is capable with the bat in the same match as he scored 57 amid a batting collapse to drag his team close to the target. It’s very much evident that the Titans have made a good investment by roping the youngster for a base price of Rs 30 lakh for the upcoming season.

Krishnan Shrijith – Karnataka – Mumbai Indians

Having made his debut for Karnataka in T20s in 2021, 28-year-old Krishnan Shrijith had to endure multiple torrid seasons in the domestic circuit which saw him fall wayside in the team selection. However a dream Ranji debut against Uttar Pradesh where he scored 110 battling hostile bowling conditions brought him back into the fold. After being bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh on the final day of the auction, he impressed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a scintillating 150 not out off 101 balls against a mighty Mumbai attack which helped Karnataka mow down a target of 383 with 22 balls left. Though there is a little more room for improvement, the keeper-batter has shown that he is capable of making big scores at a brisk rate.

Yuvraj Chaudhary – Uttarakhand – Lucknow Super Giants

Another left-armer on the list is Uttarakhand’s Yuvraj Chaudhary who has been the standing tall among the team’s dwindling fortunes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The southpaw smashed a superb 150 in the opening match against Manipur which helped his team begin the tournament with a massive 182-run victory and contributed with a 50 in the second game against Gujarat which Uttarakhand lost narrowly by five runs. The 23-year old is a safe bet in the top 3 slots for LSG going into the new season while he is handy with the ball whenever called upon.

