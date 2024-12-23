5 IPL Stars To Keep an Eye on in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Consistent displays in the domestic circuit could bolster a player’s chances of making a strong impact in the upcoming season.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 is underway, bringing several IPL stars into the spotlight in this 50-over competition.

With IPL franchises investing heavily in players, this tournament serves as a crucial platform for these cricketers to showcase their skills.

Franchises will closely monitor performances to strategize team combinations for the IPL 2025. Consistent displays in the domestic circuit could bolster a player’s chances of making a strong impact in the upcoming season.

Here’s a look at five IPL stars to watch out for in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is a key player to watch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, especially after his unbeaten 114 in the opening match against Karnataka, even though Mumbai lost the match. Recently bought by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore, which is the second highest price in IPL history, Shreyas has been in excellent form. Leading Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he scored 345 runs at a strike rate of 188.52, playing a key role in helping his team clinch the title.

The year 2024 has been exceptional for Shreyas, with major achievements including winning the IPL with KKR, the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup, and the SMAT title. With his consistent performances and a winning mindset, he has proven his ability to deliver under pressure. Shreyas is undoubtedly the player to watch out for.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar is the player to watch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting with his impressive 55 against Bihar in the opening match. Retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 11 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Patidar has been in sublime form. Leading Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, he scored 428 runs in 10 matches at an average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 186.08, including five fifties.

Patidar’s highest score of 81 not out came in the final against Mumbai, where he stood tall as the lone warrior despite his team’s defeat. His exceptional batting and leadership skills have made him a top contender for the RCB captaincy in IPL 2025. Rajat Patidar’s consistent performances make him a player to keep an eye on.

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer is a player to watch out for in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting with his all-round effort of 18 runs and one wicket against Bihar in the opening match. Reacquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 23.75 crore, Iyer showcased his versatility in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. Representing Madhya Pradesh, he scored 227 runs at an average of 56.75 and a strike rate of 163.30 across nine innings.

In addition to his batting, Iyer impressed with the ball, taking seven wickets with a best of 2 for 12. While the Impact Player rule has limited his bowling role in the IPL, his performances in domestic cricket strengthen his case to contribute as an all-rounder for KKR in IPL 2025. Venkatesh Iyer remains a key player to follow.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is a player to watch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting with his all-round performance of 13 runs and two wickets against Tripura in the opening match. Bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 5.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, Krunal showcased his versatility while captaining Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 136 runs in nine matches and excelled with the ball, claiming eight wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.77.

These performances underline Krunal’s readiness to make a significant impact for RCB in IPL 2025. His ability to deliver with both bat and ball provides crucial balance to the team, making him a valuable asset for the upcoming season.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma is a player to keep an eye on in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, despite a disappointing start with a duck in the opening match against Nagaland. Retained by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Tilak has been in exceptional form. He recently smashed two consecutive centuries in T20Is and followed it up with standout performances for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024.

In seven matches, Tilak scored 327 runs at an impressive average of 65.40 and a strike rate of 169.43, including one century and two fifties. His explosive batting makes him a crucial player for Mumbai Indians, and he remains one to watch in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he looks to maintain his dominance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.