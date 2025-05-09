5 Major Overseas Players Who Will be Absent if IPL 2025 is Resumed in Asia Cup Window

The BCCI announced the suspension of the tournament for one week.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision was taken on Friday with public sentiments in mind after the situation escalated further.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the season was put on hold for one week. But if the situation is not de-escalated quickly, the board could look to conduct the remainder of the tournament in August-September.

The remainder of ongoing #TATAIPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week. — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

Why IPL 2025 Could Be Held During The Asia Cup Window?

India were scheduled to tour Bangladesh in the second half of August, while the Asia Cup was slated to take place in September.

However, with the current tensions between India and Pakistan, the Asia Cup could be scrapped. The Indian cricket team is also unlikely to travel to Bangladesh. That opens up a window of about five weeks, which would be more than enough for the completion of IPL 2025.

The Rescheduled IPL 2025 To Clash With International Cricket

If the tournament is rescheduled in late August and early September, it will face a direct clash with international cricket. There are two major international bilateral series due to be played in this window.

South Africa tour of Australia – The tour includes three T20Is and three ODIs from August 10 to August 24.

South Africa tour of England – The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is between September 2 to September 14.

This direct clash means most of the players from these countries could miss the IPL 2025. While some teams will be unaffected, for others, it would be a huge blow.

Let’s take a look at five major overseas players who could miss the rescheduled IPL 2025.

Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans, who are currently sitting with 16 points from 11 games, could suffer a huge blow in the form of Jos Buttler. The former England captain has been an integral part of their success in IPL 2025.

Buttler has amassed 500 runs in the tournament at an excellent average of 71.42 while striking at 163.93. He has smashed five half-centuries in the season. Take him out, and GT would be much weaker, with only two proper batters.

Phil Salt

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had acquired Phil Salt with high expectations. The Englishman did a pretty good job for them, giving them fast starts more often than not.

Before missing two games with illness, Salt made 239 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 168. He registered two half-centuries in the season. RCB could be in trouble as Jacob Bethell and Liam Livingstone could also be unavailable.

Marco Jansen

The South African pace all-rounder Marco Jansen has been a regular feature in the Punjab Kings side in IPL 2025. He has taken 11 wickets in the competition at an economy of 8.79, with best figures of three for 17. With the bat, he has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 123. With South Africa touring Australia and England during these five weeks, Jansen could be unavailable for his IPL franchise.

Josh Hazlewood

If the tournament is held from the third week of August, RCB could be without Josh Hazlewood. The Australian fast bowler has been a key figure in RCB’s success this year. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 18 scalps at a strike rate of 12.2 and economy of 8.44. Hazlewood has turned multiple games with his bowling, and not having him would affect RCB’s chances of winning the title.

RCB currently have 16 points from 11 games, and are vying for the top two spots.

Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton isn’t among the biggest overseas names, but he has been a great asset for the Mumbai Indians. Rickelton has done an excellent job at the top of the order and behind the wickets. The South African has hit 336 runs in the season at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 153.

Mumbai Indians have 14 points from 12 games and need to win the remaining two games to secure a playoff berth. But if Rickelton is unavailable, their set-up will be affected.

