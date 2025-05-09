IPL 2025 to RESUME in ONE WEEK? BCCI Issues Official Statement

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season has been halted midway due to ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The development has subsequently given rise to speculations regarding the new start date and the possible windows it can take place.

Putting an end to the air of ambiguity, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now put out an official statement, confirming that the tournament will be suspended for only one week. All information regarding the updated schedule will also be shared in due time.

The BCCI statement read, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

🚨 News 🚨



The remainder of ongoing #TATAIPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week. — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

IPL 2025 has been suspended for one week.



Official BCCI statement👇#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/tvhm4QSBmT — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 9, 2025

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.