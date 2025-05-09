IPL 2025 to RESUME in ONE WEEK? BCCI Issues Official Statement

News
The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season has been halted midway due to ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The development has subsequently given rise to speculations regarding the new start date and the possible windows it can take place.

Putting an end to the air of ambiguity, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now put out an official statement, confirming that the tournament will be suspended for only one week. All information regarding the updated schedule will also be shared in due time.

The BCCI statement read, “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.”

(More to follow)

