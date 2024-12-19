5 SRH Players Who Were in Sensational Form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ahead of IPL 2025

The SRH management, undoubtedly keeping a close watch, would have been pleased with the performances of their key players.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 showcased some exceptional performances from various IPL players, as they represented their respective state teams.

Among those who stood out were Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players, who delivered notable performances, reflecting their form and preparation ahead of IPL 2025.

Some of SRH’s newly acquired players justified the franchise’s trust, while a few retained stars continued to prove their consistency and value with impressive displays.

The SRH management, undoubtedly keeping a close watch, would have been pleased with the performances of their key players.

Here, we take a look at five SRH players who made a significant impact during the SMAT 2024.

Atharva Taide

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Atharva Taide for INR 30 lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Taide showcased his potential by scoring 189 runs in 6 matches at an impressive average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 142.10, including one half-century.

Although Taide may begin the season on the bench, he offers a solid backup option for Ishan Kishan in the upcoming IPL. His recent performances indicate that he is prepared to step up when needed, adding depth to SRH’s batting lineup.

Harshal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad purchased Harshal Patel for INR 8 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Harshal delivered a strong performance, picking up 11 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.83. His standout moment came against Arunachal Pradesh, where he registered impressive figures of 5/12.

The two-time IPL Purple Cap winner looks prepared to make an impact for SRH in IPL 2025. His ability to bowl effectively in the death overs will be crucial for the team’s success, adding significant value to their bowling attack.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma, retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, delivered strong performances for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024. He scored 255 runs in 7 matches at an explosive strike rate of 216.10, including a century and a half-century. With the ball, he picked up 8 wickets, registering best figures of 3/37 while maintaining an economy rate of 7.23.

Abhishek looks set to shine for SRH in IPL 2025. After a stellar IPL 2024 season that secured his retention, he will aim to continue his rich form and contribute as a dependable all-rounder, making an impact with both bat and ball.

Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured Mohammed Shami for INR 10 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Shami picked up 11 wickets in 9 matches with a best of 3/21 and an economy rate of 7.85. His recent performances indicate that he is regaining rhythm and match fitness after a long injury layoff.

Shami, who missed the previous IPL season due to an injury sustained after the 2023 World Cup, now appears fit and ready to lead SRH’s bowling attack. His experience and ability to deliver in crucial moments, especially with the new ball, will make him a key asset for the team in the upcoming season.

Simarjeet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired Simarjeet Singh for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Representing Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024, Simarjeet delivered an impressive performance with the ball, taking 9 wickets in 5 matches. His best figures of 3/16 and a solid economy rate of 7.58 showcased his ability to maintain control and pick up key wickets.

While Simarjeet may start the season on the bench, he can serve as a reliable backup option for Mohammed Shami. With Shami returning after a lengthy injury layoff and managing his workload, Simarjeet’s presence adds valuable depth to SRH’s pace attack, ensuring the team has quality support when needed.

