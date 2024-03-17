'The weakness is quite apparent' - Aakash Chopra identifies a major chink in RCB's armour heading into IPL 2024

After qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2021 and IPL 2022, RCB witnessed a dip last year, finishing at 6th.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to turn around their fortunes from last season in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). After qualifying for the playoffs in IPL 2021 and IPL 2022, RCB witnessed a dip last year, finishing at 6th.

Thus in a bid to have a rejuvenated outing, the management has revamped the squad for the new season. RCB, looking for a bowling overhaul, let go of their key bowlers like Harshal Patel, Josh Hazelwood and Wanindu Hasranga ahead of the mini-auction. Lockie Fergusson, Alazarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Yash Dayal have been the new inclusions to RCB's pace battery.

However, former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra highlighted a major chink in the armour for RCB. While the pace attack has been replenished, their spin bowling department looks depleted without any talismanic spinner.

Chopra war of RCB's spin attack in IPL 2024

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that RCB's spin-bowling weakness is evident.

He said, "The weakness is very apparent. When I start counting the bowlers, I feel - where are the spinners? Why don't you buy spinners? Among spinners, they have taken Mayank Dagar from Hyderabad. Mayank Dagar is alright but Shahbaz Ahmed was also doing as good a job as Mayank Dagar will do."

The former India opener added that RCB don't seem to have a potent spinner apart from Karn Sharma.

ALSO READ: 'No one has said this but..' - Aakash Chopra opines why Virat Kohli could bat at No.3 for RCB in IPL 2024

It was surprising that the RCB management did not bid aggressively for a top-class spinner at last December's auction Dubai, especially after having let go of Sri Lankan spin stalwart Hasaranga.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.