'No one has said this but..' - Aakash Chopra opines why Virat Kohli could bat at No.3 for RCB in IPL 2024

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is on the horizon and the fans are waiting with baited breaths to watch the action go down. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping to break their jinx finally and lift their maiden IPL trophy in the new edition.

Making a return to cricket after a short sabbatical, former skipper Virat Kohli is expected to slot in at the No.3 spot in the RCB batting lineup.

Kohli, who had opened alongside Faf last season will assume the new position given it's the role he is expected to take up in the 2024 T20 World Cup later this year in June, if he makes the cut for selection.

Aakash Chopra reasons why Kohli can bat at No.3

Echoing on the same lines, former cricketer turned pundit Aakash Chopra opined,

"A question could be whether Virat Kohli will open only or come down the order. Why am I saying that? When India's team will be made for the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli will bat at No. 3. It might be in his mind that he is seeing that challenge going ahead, so he should prepare for that from today."

Kohli scored a remarkable 639 runs in 14 innings as an opener during IPL 2023, displaying a formidable strike rate of 139.82. However, it appears that he may not assume the opening role for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Thus, he might aim to prepare for the global event by batting at the No. 3 position in IPL 2024.

Chopra further suggests that RCB's new recruit Cameron Green could potentially pair with Faf du Plessis at the top of the batting order for RCB if Kohli decides to bat at No. 3.

