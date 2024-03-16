Former CSK player wants MS Dhoni to take the backseat and promote a new captain

As the IPL 2024 season is about to start, fans and viewers are eager for the legendary MS Dhoni to return and lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again.

As the IPL 2024 season is about to start, fans and viewers are eager for the legendary MS Dhoni to return and lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again. CSK will feature in the first game of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22 in their den in Chepauk.

In a show with Star Sports, Ambati Rayudu suggested MS Dhoni use the Impact Player Rule and take the back seat. According to him, Dhoni should hand over the captaincy duties to someone else in the team.

“With the impact player rule, he can take a back seat and promote someone to captain their side in the middle. So, this year might be a transition year for CSK if it’s his last year. If he decides to play for a few more years, I think he would be the captain. I would personally like to see him as a captain.”

It’s worth noting that Dhoni stepped down as a captain before IPL 2022, with Ravindra Jadeja appointed as CSK’s new captain. However, the move backfired, with the Yellow Army losing games one after another, and Dhoni had to take over again.

MS Dhoni will definitely play full season: Ambati Rayudu

Building on his point, Ambati Rayudu said MS Dhoni will play even if he is 10% fit. Rayudu feels nothing will stop MS Dhoni from featuring for the whole season.

“I think if he has decided to play this season and if he is even 10% fit, he will definitely play the full season and knowing him, the injury will not keep him out of the game, and he has played through many injuries. Even during last season, he was playing with a very bad knee injury, so I don’t think anything will stop him from playing this full season.”

MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery following the conclusion of IPL 2023 and regained complete fitness ahead of IPL 2024. While it won’t be easy for him, Captain Cool will give his all to entertain his fans.

IPL 2024 might be his final season as a player. However, only MS Dhoni knows his future plans with CSK, and his primary focus will be on winning the sixth IPL title for now.

