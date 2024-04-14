Former Australia captain wants MS Dhoni to bat 'little bit longer'

MS Dhoni has batted lower down the order this season and has faced only a few balls.

MS Dhoni has received a warm reception in every ground he has entered so far in IPL 2024. It is likely to be the same at the iconic Wankhede Stadium when two IPL powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face each other in a blockbuster clash.

Dhoni is likely to receive a huge round of cheer despite playing against the home team. This is the same ground where Dhoni hit a six in 2011 to win the World Cup final for India. But it remains to be seen whether he gets to bat or not. In this season, The 42-year-old has mostly batted lower down the order at No. 7 or No. 8 and has faced only a fewer balls.

Aaron Finch wants MS Dhoni to bat 'little bit longer'

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch reckoned that Dhoni should come in to bat early to face more balls. While speaking to Star Sports, Finch mentioned that MS Dhoni will get the biggest cheer of the day.

"Yeah, I think everybody's been waiting for MS Dhoni to bat for a little bit longer and get out there early on. But, I mean, it's just unbelievable to watch, I think just seeing the sheer excitement that he brings people, when he walks out the bat. People are not sure how long they're going to see it for, so it's unbelievable," Finch said.

"Looking forward to it, I think will be up for the challenge. He always is. He's a wonderful player. MS Dhoni will get the biggest cheer for the day, no doubt," the former Australia opener added.

MS Dhoni has faced just 21 balls in five matches and scored 39 runs this season. He has come out to bat in only three matches so far. Dhoni rolled back the clock when he scored an eye-catching 16-ball-37 against Delhi Capitals at Vizag. He hit 4 fours and 3 sixes during his breathtaking knock.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster contest at Wankhede. Both the teams have won the IPL trophy five times each, which is the joint-most by any team.

