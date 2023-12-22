AB de Villers believes this IPL star has been 'overpaid for years'

de Villiers' insights add further intrigue to the league's dynamics and the anticipation surrounding the performances of new signings in the upcoming season.

Legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers stirred discussions during a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel when he commented on England all-rounder Sam Curran's salary in the Indian Premier League (IPL). De Villiers expressed his opinion that Curran has been 'overpaid for quite a few years now' in the IPL, despite acknowledging Curran's talent.

“I don't like to be controversial. But, in my opinion, he's been overpaid for quite a few years now. He's not a bad player; I like him. He's had a fantastic World Cup, but that's quite a few years back. I don't think he's had a very good IPL recently. Also, for England, he hasn't played exceptionally well,” de Villiers opined.

Despite his remarks, de Villiers praised Curran as a 'wonderful player' and expressed confidence in his ability to turn his performances around, highlighting the potential of world-class players to bounce back.

Shifting his focus, de Villiers commended the five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, for their strategic acquisitions in the IPL 2024 Auction. He specifically highlighted the signings of Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohammad Nabi, and Shreyas Gopal as valuable additions to the team.

"Nuwan Thushara and Dilshan Madushanka - two fantastic players. Also, Mohammad Nabi and Shreyas Gopal two very good buys for their price. They can offer you a lot. I think they did pretty well," de Villiers remarked, praising Mumbai Indians' astute selections.

De Villiers also expressed admiration for the young bowlers joining Mumbai Indians, especially highlighting Gerlad Coetzee. Recalling his encounter with Coetzee several years ago, de Villiers praised the youngster's talent and described his move to Mumbai Indians as a 'steal' considering his potential.

ALSO READ: Gambhir expresses strong doubts over India star's place in the team for future

As discussions continue over the IPL and player performances, de Villiers' insights add further intrigue to the league's dynamics and the anticipation surrounding the performances of new signings in the upcoming season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.