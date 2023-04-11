'Catch of the tournament' contender: Abhishek Porel takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Rohit Sharma

Abhishek Porel displayed the core strength and the mental awareness to stretch his glove further away to delay the fall

Rohit Sharma, who was looking in sublime touch, had to depart for 65 after Porel's heroics.

During the ongoing fixture between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), DC's Abhishek Porel took a one-handed stunner to dismiss MI skipper Rohit Sharma. The DC wicketkeeper gave a sheer testament of his agility and acrobatic skills to dive to his right and pull off the stunning catch.

Abhishek Porel displayed the core strength and the mental awareness to stretch his glove further away to delay the fall onto the ground and thus ensuring the ball doesn't pop out. Rohit eventually departed for 65 off 45 as MI needed 26 off the last three overs with two new batters at the wicket.

The contest was heading in favour of the five-time champions before the home side struck with three quick wickets, the MI skipper being the biggest of the lot. Rohit Sharma, who was looking in sublime touch had to depart after Porel's heroics.

You can watch the video below

Mumbai Indians register maiden win in IPL 2023

The five times IPL winners earned their first points on the board with an outstanding victory to eclipse the Delhi Capitals at their home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in a thrilling contest tonight.

After losing the toss and batting first, Delhi managed to score 172 runs in 19.4 overs. Jason Behrendorff's superb bowling in the 18th over led to the dismissal of three Delhi batters in quick succession, while Piyush Chawla took three wickets and conceded only 22 runs in his four overs.

ALSO READ: Wasim Jaffer reacts to Harshal Patel failing to run out Ravi Bishnoi

In reply, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma led a strong chase, scoring a brilliantly fifty to propel the Indians to victory on the last ball of the final over, by six wickets.