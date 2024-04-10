Andre Russell considers this Indian Batter his competitor in six-hitting

Andre Russell is having a good tournament with the bat so far, having scored 115 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 213.

It is well known that Andre Russell is a six-hitting machine. The big West Indian has been around for some time now and has won many games for the teams that he played for. He is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 and has already created an impression with his big-hitting prowess.

Russell has the unique ability to win games single-handedly for his sides like he has done for years while playing for KKR. In KKR's first game this season, Russell came in to bat when they were 119-6 in 13.5 overs. Russell's late blitz of 64 from 25 balls propelled Knight Riders to 208-7, which just proved to be enough in the end.

This was just another competition of Russell's match-winning ability. Adding to this, he also bowls at good pace and bowls difficult overs at the death. This makes Dre Russ a complete package in T20 cricket.

Andre Russell considers Rinku Singh his competitor in six-hitting

Russell considers Rinku Singh as one batter who can give him competition in six-hitting. Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are the two designated finishers for KKR this season. Both have performed their roles exceptionally well so far. While speaking before the CSK vs KKR match on April 8, Russell felt that there is no competition for him when it comes to big sixes except Rinku Singh.

"I don't think anyone can compete with Dre Russ when it comes to hitting the biggest sixes. I just need one good length ball, and it's over. Rinku is a big competition - he's a pocket rocket. But I know my bat speed, and if I make good contact - 115 meters easy," Russell said in a hilarious way.

Dre Russ also thanked KKR for showing trust in him and also revealed KKR's strategy this year which enabled them to win their three initial games. He also lauded the role of mentor Gautam Gambhir and coach Chandrakant Pandit.

"We've been doing well so far. We plan to take every game as it comes, not thinking too far ahead. KKR means so much. Seeing these same guys four times a year, four leagues now, it really means a lot. To be consistent with one franchise is always good. They've showed a lot of trust and confidence in me," Russell added.

"Playing this game for so long, I try to focus on the opponent. Which bowler they have, what they like to do. I watch a lot of cricket. I do my homework before I play against any team. I watch what a bowler tends to do when he's under pressure, what he does to start the over," he explained.

"On the day it's about reacting to whatever you get, but you know you already did your homework. Gautam and Chandu sir have been very good with us, making sure we have what we want," he further added.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost its first game of IPL 2024 to Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets on April 8. They are still comfortably placed in the points table with three wins and one loss. They will play their next match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 14 at Eden Gardens.

