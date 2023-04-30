The introduction of the impact player rule has provided another dimension to the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the teams now have an extra player to use.

Due to the addition of the 12th player, the sides are more fearless, which has also resulted in bigger totals this year.

The introduction of the impact player rule has provided another dimension to the Indian Premier League (IPL), as the teams now have an extra player to use. Due to the addition of the 12th player, the sides are more fearless, which has also resulted in bigger totals this year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have blown hot and cold this season, have taken advantage of this impact player rule massively in the last few games. This rule has enabled RCB to play their regular captain, Faf du Plessis, who is nursing a rib injury, as a specialist batter.

Faf du Plessis has been the best batter in the RCB team, but the rib injury meant he was unable to field for 20 overs. Had this substitute player rule was not applied, RCB wouldn’t have been able to use the batting expertise of the Proteas' player.

Faf is the leading scorer of the season, with 422 runs at a sensational batting average of 60.29 and a strike rate of 167.46. Despite battling the injury, Faf has played marathon knocks, where he has hit some massive hits with the willow.

Anil Kumble wants this player to be RCB’s impact substitute

Faf du Plessis is recovering gradually and is expected to regain full fitness soon. Hence, once he retains his original position, RCB will have other players to use as a substitute during the game.

Anil Kumble, who had earlier been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, said he would use an additional leg-spinner as an impact player. Hence, Karn Sharma should be that player for RCB, according to the legendary spinner.

“I’m a bit biased towards leg spin, so I would always use an additional leg spinner. We did a talking tactic (piece) on Jio Cinema regarding RCB where I felt that Karn Sharma could potentially be that impact player,” stated the legendary Anil Kumble.

ALSO READ: "Rohit should not come under pressure," Virender Sehwag has a piece of advice for the MI captain

“Obviously, they’re hamstrung (past few matches) because of Faf not being fit and they had to use him as the impact player. Like most teams will now score 200+ and chase down as well or teams have gone close to those 200-run scores. That’s happened because of the impact player rule because the batters can go hard now.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.