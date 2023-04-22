WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar concedes 31 runs to bowl the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023

Arjun Tendulkar's 31-run over is also the second-worst ever by a MI bowler behind Daniel Sams who conceded 35 runs in an over against KKR last season.

Arjun equalled Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal for the dubious feat

During the ongoing fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (April 22), Mumbai Indians' seamer Arjun Tendulkar was smashed for a staggering 31 runs in an over. This over, turned the tide in Punjab’s favour, with Curran, Harpreet, and later Jitesh Sharma, finding the momentum to smash 65 runs in the next four overs and propel their total to an impressive 214.

Arjun's over marked the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023, equalling Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal's dubious feat of having bowled the most expensive over this season. The left-armer Dayal had previously conceded a staggering five sixes off successive balls to Rinku Singh when Kolkata Knight Riders required 31 runs to win in the final over.

Arjun’s 31-run over is also the second-worst ever by a MI bowler, behind Daniel Sams, who conceded 35 runs in an over against KKR last season.

Arjun Tendulkar missed both his line and length under pressure

In the 16th over, which was his third of the night, Arjun conceded a whopping 31 runs to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia.

Earlier in the week, Tendulkar had successfully defended 20 runs in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad by sticking to his strengths, keeping his pace in check and pitching the ball outside off. However, when stand-in skipper Sam Curran came in to bat, he immediately got a read on Tendulkar's bowling and smashed a delivery in his slot for six, followed by edging a four past the third man.

As the pressure piled on, Tendulkar seemed to lose his composure and missed his line and length, going much fuller, which resulted in Harpreet Singh hitting him for three consecutive boundaries, the last of which was a no-ball. Tendulkar's slower bouncer also went for a boundary.

While Arjun had earlier made a crucial contribution with a brilliant yorker that broke a crucial Punjab partnership, his errors proved costly for the team in this match.