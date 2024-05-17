Watch: Arjun Tendulkar shows aggression against Marcus Stoinis; gets a laugh in response

Arjun Tendulkar showed unnecessary aggression to Marcus Stoinis, pretending to hit the stumps, on the last delivery of the second over.

Arjun had an aggressive face while having a shy at stumps and quickly turned towards his end to his bowling mark.

Marcus Stoinis was amused with Tendulkar's antics, passing on a smile immediately.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their final game of IPL 2024 in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The MI bowlers started the innings well, for they moved the ball both ways and got some assistance, as always available in Mumbai.

Nuwan Thushara extracted the swing available and dismissed Devdutt Padikkal on just the third delivery of the match with a beautiful delivery. Arjun Tendulkar, who was playing his first match of the season, also bowled well in his first over by swinging the ball to trouble the batters.

The MI bowlers were spot-on in the first few sets and made sure to land their deliveries in the right areas, making life arduous for batters. In the middle of the spell, Arjun didn’t shy away from showing aggression to entertain the fans.

Arjun Tendulkar shows aggression against Marcus Stoinis; gets a laugh in response

The whole matter transpired on the final delivery of the second over by Arjun Tendulkar, bowling his maiden set of the season. Arjun bowled a good length delivery on the off-stump line, and the ball swung in sharply into Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis defended it down the pitch since he didn’t have any room to play his shot. As the ball reached the bowler, Tendulkar immediately picked it up and pretended to be hitting the stumps behind Marcus Stoinis.

Arjun had an aggressive face while having a shy at stumps and quickly turned towards his end to his bowling mark. Stoinis gave a wry smile in response to Tendulkar, and the whole matter took a humorous turn immediately.

Arjun Tendulkar was going through a nice over and showed unnecessary aggression without serious intentions, as fast bowlers are pumped up when the ball comes out nicely from their hands. It wasn’t intentional at all, and Stoinis also knew it, giving a smile to calm down Tendulkar.

