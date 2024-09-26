Former India star makes U-turn to stay with Gujarat Titans; to become highest paid coach in IPL

He seems to have weathered the potential shake-up at the franchise.

In a recent development coming in, a former India star is set to be amongst the highest-paid coaching staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is now been understood that former India pacer Ashish Nehra, who was expected to leave the Gujarat Titans (GT) franchise due to a possible ownership change ahead of IPL 2025 is expected to make a U-turn now.

A Cricbuzz report claims that Nehra appears to have weathered the potential shake-up at Gujarat Titans and seems to have survived for the season.

Currently, it is expected that Nehra will complete his three-year contract, which he signed following the Titans' successful debut season.

Vikram Solanki, the director of cricket, is also set to remain in his role. After the team's remarkable first season, both Nehra and Solanki had their contracts revised, and there are rumours that they could be among the highest-paid coaching staff in the IPL, with salaries reportedly close to a million dollars or approximately Rs 8 crore.

No clarity on the replacement of Gary Kirsten

The decision to retain Nehra and Solanki ensures that the rest of the coaching team remains intact. This group includes Aashish Kapoor, Mithun Manhas, Narendra Negi, and Naeem Amin, based in the UK, all serving as assistant coaches, alongside performance analyst Sandeep Raju.

The only uncertainty is whether the franchise will find a replacement for Gary Kirsten, who was the batting coach and mentor for the first three seasons before leaving to join Pakistan’s white-ball team after the 2024 season.

For those unaware, Torrent Pharma, an Ahmedabad-based company, is poised to acquire a controlling stake in GT, leading to speculation about major changes to the coaching staff.

However, regarding the rumoured management changes and Torrent Pharma's potential purchase of the franchise, there has been no official communication with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

