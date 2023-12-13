Ashwin names IPL 2024 Auction costliest buys

IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans boast the most substantial purse whereas the Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse value.

Ravichandran Ashwin has identified several players who could potentially command high prices at the upcoming IPL 2024 auction, scheduled for December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

A total of 333 cricketers are slated to participate in the IPL 2024 auction, encompassing 214 Indian players, 119 overseas players and two from associate nations. The roster comprises 116 capped and 215 uncapped individuals, vying for the available 77 slots of which 30 are reserved for overseas players.

Among the participants, 23 players have set their base price at the highest bracket of INR 2 crore while 13 others have a base price of INR 1.5 crore. IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans boast the most substantial purse at INR 38.15 crore, whereas the Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest purse with INR 13.15 crore.

Ashwin picks some interesting names

Ravichandran Ashwin, currently part of the Indian squad for the Proteas tour, has been retained by the Rajasthan Royals in ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction.

Ashwin shared a video on Instagram with his guesses of costliest buys in the upcoming auction and captioned the post, “Would my guesses be right?”

The premier off-spinner picked several popular names who could make the franchises break the bank. Notably, many of these players recently delivered in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

IPL 2024 costliest buys: Rachin Ravindra (INR 50 lakh base price), Travis Head (INR 2 crore), Daryl Mitchell (INR 1 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 1.5 crore), Harshal Patel (INR 2 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 2 crore), Shahrukh Khan (INR 40 lakh), Pat Cummins (INR 2 crore), Mitchell Starc (INR 2 crore), and Gerald Coetzee (INR 2 crore).

