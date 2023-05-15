WATCH: Bhuvenshwar Kumar's genius mind to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha on a duck

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen asking for a second slip minutes before the wicket of the opener Wriddhiman Saha against Gujarat Titans (GT) on what was only the third delivery of the game.

It was a genius move by Bhuvneshwar, who has played a lot of cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted to field first in what is a do-or-die game for the Orange army. While wins in all the matches will still not guarantee a spot in the playoffs, SRH can at least do what’s in their hands for now and then wait for the other results to go their way in the remaining games.

There was some swing available with the new ball, which was the reason why the SRH captain Aiden Markram decided to field first and also included an extra pacer in the form of Marco Jansen. They needed wickets upfront, and the veteran pacer, who is known to extract even the minimum of the movement available in the air, provided the ideal start to his team.

Wriddhiman Saha is known to exploit the powerplay overs, as he has shown numerous times this season, and SRH needed to dismiss him early on. Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to do exactly that.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar shows his tactical brilliance on the field

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for a long time now in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, he is a seasoned campaigner who understands the ebbs and flows of the game better than many other players in the competition.

Before delivering the second ball of the first over, Aiden Markram provided him one slip to bowl with. However, Bhuvneshwar called his captain immediately and asked him to put another fielder in the slip cordon, as the ball was moving well.



Aiden quickly obliged and gave an extra attacking fielder to Bhuvneshwar in the slips. Two deliveries later, Saha nicked a back-of-a-length delivery straight to that second slip region where Abhishek Sharma was stationed.

Abhishek completed an easy catch, and Wriddhiman Saha was dismissed on a 3-ball duck. It was a shrewd move by Bhuvenshwar Kumar, again showing his cricketing smarts on the ground.

