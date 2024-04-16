Big blow for CSK as key player set to leave IPL 2024 after May 1

Chennai Super Kings have won 4 out of 6 matches they have played so far.

Chennai Super Kings have bean dealt with a massive blow as their star player and a prominent part of their first choice playing XI will leave IPL 2024 after May 1. CSK are currently at the fourth position in the points table with 4 wins out of 6 matches so far.

Chennai Super Kings won their previous match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube scored scinitillating half-centuries while Matheesha Pathirana produced a match-winning spell of 4-28 on an excellent batting surface. They will now play back-to-back games against Lucknow Super Giants, both home and away, on April 19 and 23.

Mustafizur Rahman to leave IPL 2024 midway

CSK's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will leave the IPL 2024 after May 1. Mustafizur will leave for Bangladesh for a home T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will begin on May 3. The left-arm quick will then leave with the squad for USA, where Bangladesh will play a T20I series against the home side.

Mustafizur Rahman was given the NOC to play in the IPL till April 30. But Chennai Super Kings and BCCI requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to extend the leave as CSK had a match on May 1.

"We had given Mustafizur a leave to play in the IPL till April 30, but since Chennai has a match on May 1, we have extended his leave by a day upon receiving a request from Chennai and the BCCI," Shahriar Nafees, BCB's deputy manager of cricket operations, said.

This means that Mustafizur will be available for CSK's upcoming matches against Lucknow Super Giants (twice), Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings. The match against Punjab Kings, to be played on May 1, is expected to be his last match of IPL 2024.

Also read: Star RCB player takes indefinite break after horror start to IPL 2024

Telegram Group Join Now

Mustafizur had to leave for Bangladesh last week to complete the US visa formalities for the upcoming T20 World Cup due to which he missed one match. He has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches so far at an average of 18.30. He was also the Player of the Match for his spell of 4-29 in the first match of IPL 2024 where CSK defeated RCB by 6 wickets.

Mustafizur Rahman's unavailability will leave Chennai Super Kings with just one overseas fast bowler in their squad. Both Mustafizur and Pathirana have formed a terrific fast bowling pair so far and have caused problems for the opposition batters.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.